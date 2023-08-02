Champions League: Rangers draw Swiss side Servette FC in third-round qualifier

Rangers will play Servette FC in the Champions League third qualifying round after the Swiss side's penalty shoot-out win over Genk.

Michael Beale's side start the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season with a trip to face Kilmarnock at Rugby Park, live on Sky Sports.

The Ibrox side's first leg against Servette follows on August 9 with a home match against Livingston sandwiched in between the return tie on August 15.

Should Rangers progress to the play-off round, the first leg will take place on either August 22 or 23, with the second leg on August 29 or 30.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rangers manager Michael Beale tells Sky Sports News what Champions League qualifying would mean for the club.

Speaking to Sky Sports News on the importance of qualifying for the Champions League, Beale said: "The opportunity to play in that competition is the optimal level for the players, it's where everyone wants to get at in football to play in the Champions League,"

"It's really important. We've done very well in Europe in the last few years, certainly in the Europa League from where we came from in 2018.

"Last season, to qualify for the Champions League, was a fantastic achievement. It didn't go the way anyone wanted, but this year is another opportunity.

"No one would like to come to Ibrox, I don't think, but we know it's going to be tough to qualify again."

Scottish Premiership and SWPL on Sky Sports

Sky Sports - Next season up to 48 cinch Premiership games will be available across Sky Sports' flagship channels, including Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, plus at least five SWPL matches. From 2024/25, up to 60 cinch Premiership will be live on Sky Sports, in addition to the SWPL.

Sky Sports News - Running 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Scottish football fans can enjoy Sky Sports News' (channel 409) rolling editorial coverage of the cinch Premiership and SWPL throughout the season.

Sky Sports Digital - Follow all the latest from Scottish football across SkySports.com and app, including exclusive features and interviews, plus dedicated live blog coverage, in-game clips from matches live on Sky Sports and free highlights.

Sky Sports Social - Alongside coverage and visibility for the league across all Sky Sports' main social media channels, the bespoke Twitter channel @ScotlandSky will continue to be the home of all Scottish football content on Sky Sports.

Highlights show - Tune in for a dedicated round-up from the cinch Premiership every week on Sky Sports Football.

To download the Sky Sports app click here, to visit Sky Sports website click here.

Sky Sports is the home of domestic football in the UK and Ireland, with more than 400 games per season across the Scottish Premiership, Scottish Women's Premier League, Premier League, WSL, and EFL.

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

The transfer window opened on June 14, but who will be on the move this summer ahead of the deadline at 11pm on September 1 in England and at midnight in Scotland?

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.