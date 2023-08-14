Everton Football Club new stadium: Man dies after incident at Bramley-Moore Dock

The 53,000 seater stadium is currently under construction and is due to be completed in time for the start of the 2024-25 season; Everton are due to move to the new stadium from their historic home, Goodison Park, where they have played their home games since 1892.

Bramley-Moore Dock was chosen as the site for Everton's new stadium in 2018

A man has died after an incident at the site of Everton's new stadium in Bramley-Moore Dock.

Police in Liverpool said the 26-year-old died in hospital following the incident, which took place around 1pm on Monday.

"His next of kin have been told, and an investigation is under way," a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

"Officers remain at the scene as we continue with the early stages of the investigation alongside the Health and Safety Executive."

A spokesperson for North West Ambulance Service NHS Trust said they sent an ambulance, an air ambulance and a response vehicle to the scene.

"A patient was taken to hospital by road," the spokesperson added.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Everton FC said the club was "heartbroken by the news".

"The thoughts and condolences of everyone connected with Everton are with his family, friends, and colleagues at this unimaginably sad time."

Image: The stadium is scheduled to be ready for the beginning of the 2024/25 season

The club said stadium contractor Laing O'Rourke had launched an investigation and would work with police and the Health and Safety Executive "to establish the full details of the incident".

The stadium is currently under construction and is set to be ready in time for the start of the 2024-25 season, which is due to begin in August next year.

When completed, the stadium, which has an estimated build cost of around £500m, will seat almost 53,000 fans.

It will be known as the Everton Stadium.

Everton are due to move to the new stadium from their historic home, Goodison Park, where they have played their home games since 1892.

The site of Bramley-Moore Dock was chosen back in 2018 following a public consultation of more than 20,000 people - which recorded 96 per cent positive feedback.

However, the plans were met with fierce criticism from UNESCO, which stripped Liverpool of its World Heritage status because of developments on the city's waterfront, including Everton's new stadium.