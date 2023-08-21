Ivan Toney wasn't picked for England's 2022 World Cup squad last November and was then charged with breaching FA betting rules six days later; the Brentford striker was subsequently banned from all football-related activity for eight months in May this year

Ivan Toney says his 2022 World Cup omission from England squad felt like 'someone was out to get me'

Ivan Toney has revealed his 2022 Qatar World Cup omission felt like "someone was out to get me" after he was then charged with breaching betting rules.

Toney had hoped to be included in the 26-player England squad but was not picked by Gareth Southgate on November 10 before the charges came to light six days later.

The Brentford striker was subsequently banned from all football-related activity for eight months in May this year after admitting 232 breaches of the Football Association's betting rules.

The 27-year-old felt the timing of the allegations being made public was linked to him being left out.

Ivan Toney timeline: November 10 2022: Ivan Toney not included in Gareth Southgate's 26-man England squad for Qatar World Cup

November 16 2022: Toney charged for allegedly breaching the FA’s betting Rules on 232 occasions

December 20 2022: Toney charged with 30 further betting breaches by FA

February 28 2023: Toney accepts breaking FA betting rules

March 16 2023: Toney named in England squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine

March 26 2023: Toney makes England debut at Wembley against Ukraine

May 17 2023: Toney banned from football for eight months after accepting 232 breaches of the FA’s rules on betting

"I guess it comes down to the allegations but personally I feel it was a bit of a questionable time when they decided to bring it all out and then when they actually dealt with the situation come the end of the season," he told Steven Bartlett on The Diary of a CEO podcast.

"The biggest punishment for me was missing out on playing at the World Cup. I felt more hurt and down around that time, like somebody's out to get me to stop me from playing for England. That was the lowest point."

It is understood Toney remained available for selection until the regulatory commission issued their decision and imposed a ban this year with his omission from the World Cup squad based on footballing reasons.

The timetable of the case was decided by various independent panel chairs, following consultation with both parties, and the timeline was not determined by the FA.

Toney was selected for England's Euro 2024 qualifiers in March during the period after the charge was announced and before the ban was imposed.

Southgate said at the time: "The fact is that Ivan is available for his club. There hasn't been a trial or any judgement as yet so I don't know on what basis we wouldn't pick him.

"He's playing really well. I like his presence in games and he deserves his opportunity."

Toney, who cannot play until January 17 next year but can return to training on September 17, claimed that his punishment was disproportionate compared to what previous, lower-level players had been given for similar offences.

"I feel so, yeah," he said when asked if the FA had looked to make an example of him.

"I don't think it's right, no. We actually did look at some cases that were somewhat similar or worse and their punishment wasn't how mine is. The fact that I'm playing in the Premier League doing well, sniffing round England, it's kind of like, 'Right, this is our chance to punish him'.

"I feel like the hard part is now, because right now I'd be playing football matches and I can't even be around the players and at the football ground.

"If I wasn't as strong as I was in my head, that would break some people. We talk about mental health, what's that doing to a player that's not allowed in the environment? How is that going to help them?"

Toney admitted he initially denied betting on football when confronted by the FA before cooperating with the investigation, although he insisted he does not remember placing bets on his own team to lose.

"In the 232 breaches there were some bets I don't recall making but I was willing to take responsibility just to get the process all over and done with because having that hovering over me and trying to concentrate on my career is

far from the best feeling," he said.

The 27-year-old also claimed that using someone else to place bets for him was to hide how he was spending his money from his parents rather than from the authorities.

Toney's suspension was shorter than it could have been, with the FA taking into account his diagnosis as a gambling addict.

"You never think of the negatives," he said. "Being on the money I was on, it was like, 'It's fine, I'll get it back at the back end of the month'. It was just waiting for pay day.

"My stubbornness comes into play and it was kind of like, 'No, I'm fine, I can stop when I want to stop'. You don't allow yourself to believe it. I feel like it's 50-50. You could have stopped but the thrill is what keeps you going."

Toney, who has three young children, insisted he has now stopped gambling, saying: "I think it's being in the public eye. If I was going into these places (betting shops), I think it's more the embarrassment. I wouldn't allow myself.

"You take a back seat and look at all the money you've lost and what it could have gone on, and especially now having people to provide for. I see that as being naive."

Toney thanked Brentford boss Thomas Frank and Southgate for their support and vowed to come back stronger.

He added: "Not that I need to prove anybody wrong but there's a lot of haters and doubters out there thinking, 'He ain't going to be the same when he comes back'.

"Actually they're right, I'm going to be a different man, I'm going to be even better than that guy that scored those goals before. I'm built different, my mentality's different.

"I want to be playing for England and scoring goals. I want to be the main man wherever I go. I know we've got Harry Kane, who is probably one of the best strikers in the world if not the best, and that's what I'm up against, so I need

to get to that level."