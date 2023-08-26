EFL goals and round-up: Leicester win; Leeds beat Ipswich 4-3

Ipswich's perfect start in the Sky Bet Championship came to an end after they were beaten 4-3 by Leeds in a seven-goal thriller at Portman Road.

Georginio Rutter cancelled out Joe Rodon's own goal to level the scores early on and Leeds stormed ahead as Wilfried Gnonto, who returned to the squad after ending his transfer stand-off with the club, and new signing Joel Piroe gave them the advantage.

Nathan Broadhead pulled one back for the Tractor Boys just before the break but Luis Sinisterra extended the advantage and Daniel Farke's side held on to their first win of the season despite Conor Chaplin's 97th-minute strike.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Ipswich and Leeds

Defeat drops Ipswich from first to sixth, with Leicester jumping to the summit after beating Rotherham 2-1.

Kasey McAteer scored either side of Fred Onyedinma's leveller to score his first senior goals for the Foxes, who go two points clear of Norwich following their 4-0 win at Huddersfield.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Rotherham and Leicester

The Canaries remain unbeaten thanks to goals from Josh Sargent, Jonathan Rowe, Adam Idah and an Ashley Barnes penalty.

Defeat sees the Terriers sink to second bottom, with Middlesbrough just above them in the relegation zone after losing 4-2 to West Brom at The Hawthorns.

Goals from Cedric Kipre and John Swift gave West Brom the lead, but Emmanuel Latte Lath instantly pulled one back for Boro.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Norwich City

Brandon Thomas-Asante extended the Baggies' lead after the break and Middlesbrough's afternoon soon soured when Tommy Smith was shown his second yellow card of the match.

Boro were able to pull one back with five minutes to go when Marcus Forss slotted home from the penalty spot but the hosts sealed the three points to go seventh.

Birmingham and Southampton are third and fourth, respectively, after both sides earned 2-1 wins.

Scott Hogan put the Blues in front in the eighth minute with Ryan Hardie equalising for Plymouth, but new signing Jay Stansfield found a last-gasp winner.

Adam Armstrong scored the winner for Saints against QPR, despite Jack Colback initially cancelling out Samuel Edozie's opener.

Ryan Wintle's late penalty earned Cardiff their first win of the season with Millwall and Preston picking up victories over Stoke and Swansea, while Coventry's clash with Sunderland finished goalless.

Sky Bet League One

Martyn Waghorn scored a hat-trick as Derby came from behind to claim a 4-2 victory over Peterborough.

Jonson Clarke-Harris put Posh ahead in the 23rd minute but Waghorn equalised six minutes later and by half-time the striker had completed his treble, with Eiran Cashin also on the scoresheet.

Peterborough also had manager Darren Ferguson sent off before Kwame Poku grabbed a late second.

It was a third win of the season for the Rams, who sit sixth, three points behind leaders Oxford.

They claimed their fourth win of the season thanks to two goals from Tyler Goodrham, with the winner coming in the 85th minute after Alfie May had equalised.

Exeter are top of a quartet of teams on 10 points after Reece Cole's stoppage-time goal earned them a 2-1 victory over Reading.

Bolton had to come from behind to earn a 1-1 draw with struggling Burton, while Lincoln became the first team this season to breach Blackpool's defence.

Having not conceded in their first five games in league and cup, the Tangerines shipped three goals in one afternoon, including penalties from Daniel Mandroiu and Teddy Bishop, while Oliver Norburn was sent off.

Jake Forster-Caskey and Joe Rafferty both saw red after a scrap as fourth-placed Stevenage drew 0-0 with Portsmouth. Port Vale are the other side in double figures, James Wilson's penalty earning a 1-0 victory over winless Carlisle.

Cambridge suffered a second defeat of the season, going down 2-0 at newly-promoted Leyton Orient, who claimed a first win back in the third tier.

Wigan's unbeaten start to the season came to an end with a 2-0 defeat at home to Barnsley. Charlie Hughes was sent off in only the 21st minute, and Devante Cole and John McAtee scored the goals.

Wycombe's improvement continued with a 2-1 victory at Bristol Rovers but Cheltenham and Fleetwood remain at the bottom of the table after 1-0 defeats by Northampton and Shrewsbury respectively.

Sky Bet League Two

In League Two, Gillingham's perfect start to the season came to an abrupt halt with a 3-0 loss to Colchester, who went into the match without a point.

Second-half goals from Fiacre Kelleher, Samson Tovide and Bradley Ihionvien preceded a red card for Gills midfielder Ethan Coleman.

MK Dons now sit top of the table after beating Doncaster 2-1, while Accrington defeated Salford by the same score and are in third.

Notts County continued their great start to life back in the EFL with a 2-1 win over Tranmere but Wrexham had to settle for a third draw from five games after Barrow's Emile Acquah cancelled out Elliot Lee's early penalty.

The individual performance of the day came from Jake Young, who scored four goals in 25 minutes in Swindon's 6-0 thumping of Crawley.

Davis Keillor-Dunn scored twice late on to help Mansfield come from behind in a 3-2 victory over Stockport while three goals in the final 20 minutes saw Newport defeat Sutton 3-1.

Troy Deeney scored his first goal since joining Forest Green as a player-coach to earn Rovers a 1-1 draw with AFC Wimbledon, while in other results Bradford defeated Crewe 1-0, Harrogate were 2-0 winners over Morecambe and Walsall and Grimsby drew 1-1.