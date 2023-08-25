Luis Rubiales: Spain Women squad say they won't play until federation president is removed

Dozens of members of Spain's Women's team have said they will not play any matches for the country until Luis Rubiales has been removed from his job.

Under-fire national football federation president Rubiales has refused to resign despite being widely criticised for kissing midfielder Jenni Hermoso on the lips at the medal and trophy presentation following Spain's World Cup victory, something Hermoso later said on social media she "didn't like".

A total of 56 players, including Hermoso and all of the cup-winning 23-strong side, signed a joint statement sent via their FUTPRO union demanding the removal of the federation leadership.

The Spanish media had widely reported on Thursday evening that Rubiales would stand down at an extraordinary general assembly of the Spanish federation (RFEF) on Friday but instead he was defiant.

The Spanish government are pushing for the suspension of Rubiales with Victor Francos, head of the state-run National Sports Council, saying the government wants this to be "the 'Me Too' of Spanish football" in reference to the movement seeking to highlight and prevent sexual violence towards women.

More to follow…

