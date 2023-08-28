Luis Rubiales: Spain prosecutors open preliminary sex abuse investigation into Spanish FA president

There has been widespread criticism of Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales after he kissed Jenni Hermoso following Spain's World Cup final win; Spain prosecutors say they have opened a preliminary sex abuse investigation into Rubiales; Rubiales has been suspended by FIFA

The latest from the story about Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales after his mother commits to a hunger strike in protest at her son's treatment

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Spain prosecutors have opened a preliminary investigation into Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales for kissing Jenni Hermoso at the Women's World Cup final on the grounds that it could constitute a crime of "sexual assault".

There has been widespread criticism of Rubiales after he kissed Spain forward Hermoso on the lips following Spain's 1-0 win over England eight days ago.

The Prosecutors' Office of the National Court had received six complaints but was waiting for a complaint from the player before opening an investigation.

It acted after Hermoso released a statement on Friday saying she felt vulnerable and had been "a victim of an impulse-driven, sexist, out-of-place act without any consent on my part".

Image: Luis Rubiales has faced widespread criticism for kissing Jenni Hermoso after Spain's Women's World Cup win

Rubiales was widely expected to resign from his role as Spanish FA president on Friday but instead made a defiant speech, claiming he was the victim of a witch-hunt by "false feminists".

As a result, the Spanish FA called an "extraordinary and urgent" meeting on Monday "to evaluate the situation in which the federation finds itself".

Rubiales has been suspended by FIFA, while the Spanish FA's own request for the federation to be suspended by UEFA has been rejected after it complained the Spanish government was interfering in its affairs.

The crisis has also taken a bizarre turn with Rubiales' mother, Angeles Bejar, locking herself in a church in his hometown of Motril, and refusing to eat because of the "inhuman hunt" against her son.

Spain boss Vilda condemns Rubiales behaviour

The fallout from the incident has also led to Spain women's coaching staff resigning en masse - with the exception of head coach Jorge Vilda.

But Spain's World Cup-winning boss has since broken his silence on events and criticised suspended Rubiales, calling the kiss "inappropriate and unacceptable".

Spain assistant managers Montse Tome, Javier Lerga and Eugenio Gonzalo Martin were among those to have decided to stand down from their positions.

Physiotherapist Blanca Romero Moraleda and goalkeeper coach Carlos Sanchez, plus half a dozen others at several age-group levels, have also tendered their resignations.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Super Sunday Matchday panel discuss articles by Jonathan Northcroft in the Sunday Times and Suzanne Wrack in The Observer which examine the treatment of women in football

Rubiales refusing to resign

Rubiales has refused to resign from his post while the Spanish FA announced an intention to take legal action over the comments made by Hermoso on Friday.

The situation took a further twist on Saturday morning as FIFA, which opened disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales on Thursday, announced in a statement the 46-year-old official was banned "from all football-related activities at national and international level" for an initial period of 90 days.

Jorge Ivan Palacio, the chairman of the FIFA disciplinary committee, has ordered Rubiales and the Spanish FA to refrain from contacting or trying to contact Hermoso, either directly or through intermediaries.

Hermoso accused the Spanish FA of a "manipulative, hostile and controlling culture" as a total of 81 players signed a letter stating they will not accept national team call-ups while Rubiales remains in situ.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Football journalist and La Liga expert Semra Hunter says Luis Rubiales' suspension is a 'big win' in the battle for equality of men and women's rights in Spain

Rubiales also grabbed his crotch in celebration despite being just metres away from Spain's Queen Letizia and her teenage daughter in the stadium VIP area.

Rubiales apologised for his behaviour in the VIP area but insisted in his speech on Friday he had been the target of a "social assassination" and repeatedly and emphatically stated "I will not resign", words that drew applause from the gathered delegates at an extraordinary general assembly of the Spanish FA.

Rubiales claimed the incident was "spontaneous, mutual, euphoric and consensual" but Hermoso, who previously suggested comments playing down the incident attributed to her by the federation were false, hit back with an attack on the organisation as a whole.

"It is not up to me to evaluate communication and integrity practices, but I am sure that as the world champion national team we do not deserve such a manipulative, hostile and controlling culture," she said in a statement.

"I want to reinforce the position I took from the beginning, considering that I do not have to support the person who has committed this action against my will, without respecting me, at a historic moment for me and for women's

sport."