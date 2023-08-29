Carabao Cup highlights and round-up: Leeds beaten by Salford on penalties in night's biggest upset

League Two Salford produced the shock of the Carabao Cup second round with a 9-8 penalty shootout victory over Championship side Leeds.

Ossama Ashley's twice-taken spot-kick - after Karl Darlow saved his initial effort but was penalised for coming off his line - put the Ammies into the third round for the first time.

Salford had been within 14 minutes of progressing in regulation time courtesy of a 36th-minute goal from 34-year-old striker Matt Smith, who spent just over a season at Elland Road from 2013.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Salford co-owner Gary Neville says drawing Man Utd at the Peninsula Stadium in the third round of the Carabao Cup would be special

When is the third round draw? The draw for the third round of the Carabao Cup will take place on Wednesday night, live on Sky Sports Football following the conclusion of Doncaster vs Everton.

But after Pascal Struijk equalised Salford had to withstand intense pressure in order to take the game to a shootout and were indebted to goalkeeper Alex Cairns.

But when Jamie Shackleton's effort from the spot cannoned back off the crossbar Ashley held his nerve to spark a good-natured pitch invasion.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Carabao Cup second-round match between Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham lost on penalties to against fellow Premier League side Fulham after boss Ange Postecoglou made nine changes for the short trip across London.

Richarlison's first goal in eight games levelled things up after Micky van der Ven's own goal had put Fulham, who made six changes of their own, ahead.

Davinson Sanchez was the only player to miss as Kenny Tete's spot-kick saw the Cottagers prevail 5-3.

Image: Davinson Sanchez was the only player of nine to miss in Spurs' shootout defeat at Fulham

Three goals in less than five second-half minutes saved Crystal Palace from an early exit after they came from behind to beat Championship Plymouth 4-2.

Trailing to goals from Ben Waine and Luke Cundle, manager Roy Hodgson - who made made seven changes from their 1-1 draw with Brentford on Saturday - sent on Eberechi Eze, Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp and all three substitutes played a part in turning things around.

Ayew and Eze provided assists for Odsonne Edouard and Jean-Philippe Mateta, with Schlupp setting up the latter for his second before Mateta completed his hat-trick in the 83rd minute.

Fellow Premier League side Bournemouth beat Swansea 3-2 as Ryan Christie's added-time goal gave new manager Andoni Iraola his first victory.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Carabao Cup second round clash between Swansea City and Bournemouth

Matt Grimes gave the Championship side the lead with a ninth-minute penalty but goals from David Brooks and Hamed Traore turned things around in the second half. Jamie Paterson's equaliser briefly stunned their top-flight visitors before Christie won it late on.

Wolves defender Matt Doherty scored twice in six minutes in their comfortable 5-0 win over Blackpool and Luton held on to beat Gillingham 3-2 in their first game at Kenilworth Road this season despite Tom Nichols' 88th-minute goal.

Brentford needed penalties to avoid the shock of the night at Newport, winning 3-0 on spot kicks after a 1-1 draw in normal time. Mathias Jensen had looked set to send them straight through in 90 minutes, before Kiban Rai's 97th-minute equalise forced the lottery of penalties.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Neil Lennon could not hide his shock on Sky Sports News as Newport struck late to force penalties against Brentford!

Sutton recorded their first win in 90 minutes in the competition as Aiden O'Brien's solitary goal was enough to beat Wycombe, their second successive victory over a League One side.

In three all-Championship games, Cardiff were 3-1 winners at previously unbeaten Birmingham, Stoke thrashed lowly Rotherham 6-1 and Norwich kept up their bright start with a 1-0 win at Bristol City.

Middlesbrough left it late to give themselves a much-needed 3-1 win at League One Bolton, while Leicester struck twice in four second-half minutes to beat Tranmere 2-0 at Prenton Park.

It was a night of spot-kicks up and down the country with Ipswich beating Reading , Exeter edging out Stevenage, Port Vale winning against Crewe, Peterborough downing Portsmouth, Mansfield causing an upset at Sheffield Wednesday and Bradford seeing off Wrexham all on penalties to progress to the third round.