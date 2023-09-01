Mohamed Al-Fayed: Ex-Fulham owner dies aged 94

Al-Fayed purchased Fulham in 1997 and served as the club's chairman until 2013, when he sold his stake to Pakistani-American businessman Shahid Khan; Egyptian businessman also owned iconic London department store Harrods

Former Fulham owner Mohamed Al-Fayed has died at the age of 94.

The Egyptian-born businessman died on Friday morning and was buried after Friday prayers at London Central Mosque in Regent's Park.

Al-Fayed was best known as a former owner of the Harrods department store and Fulham football club in London.

He sold Harrods to Qatar Holdings in May 2010.

Three years later, he also sold Fulham FC to the US businessman Shahid Khan.

Al Fayed's son, the film producer Dodi Fayed, died on August 31 1997 in the same car as Princess Diana, when it crashed in Paris.

He fought a long campaign after their deaths, alleging the crash was not an accident and that it had been orchestrated by the British security services.

However, French police concluded it was an accident, caused in part by speeding and by the high alcohol level in driver Henri Paul's blood. A British police investigation concurred.

Al Fayed's passing comes just one day after the 26th anniversary of his son's death.

Khan: Al-Fayed's legacy will always be at heart of Fulham tradition

Image: Al-Fayed sold Fulham to Shahid Khan in 2013

Current Fulham owner Khan released a statement on the club's official website on Friday night, paying tribute to the man who sold the club to him a decade ago.

"On behalf of everyone at Fulham Football Club, I send my sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mohamed Al-Fayed upon the news of his passing at age 94," he said.

"The story of Fulham cannot be told without a chapter on the positive impact of Mr Al-Fayed as chairman. His legacy will be remembered for our promotion to the Premier League, a Europa League final, and moments of magic by players and teams alike.

"I always enjoyed my time with Mr Al-Fayed, who was wise, colourful and committed to Fulham, and I am forever grateful for his trust in me to succeed him as Chairman in 2013. I join our supporters around the world in celebrating the memory of Mohamed Al-Fayed, whose legacy will always be at the heart of our tradition at Fulham Football Club."