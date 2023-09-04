Roy Keane: Metropolitan Police investigating alleged assault on Sky Sports pundit at Emirates Stadium

Footage posted on social media showed the aftermath of an incident involving Sky Sports pundits Keane and Micah Richards at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday; Met Police say no arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed they are investigating an assault alleged to have taken place on Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Social media footage showed the aftermath of the incident involving Keane and fellow pundit Micah Richards at Arsenal's game against Manchester United.

Both Keane and Richards have given statements to the Met Police.

The Met Police have released the following statement: "Police are investigating following an assault that is alleged to have occurred at the Emirates Stadium during an Arsenal vs Manchester United match on Sunday, 3 September.

"There have been no arrests. Enquiries are ongoing. Any witnesses or those with information are asked to call 101 ref CAD 6961/3 Sept."