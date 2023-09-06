Man Utd's Antony has been accused by former girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin of attacking her on several occasions; fresh allegations have been published in Brazil, which the forward denies; Greater Manchester Police are aware of the allegations and say enquiries are ongoing

Antony: Manchester United say they are 'taking seriously' allegations of domestic abuse made against forward

Antony has been accused of attacking his former girlfriend on several occasions

Manchester United are "taking seriously" allegations of domestic abuse made against forward Antony.

The 23-year-old was dropped by Brazil after accusations of physical aggression on a number of occasions since January towards his former girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin.

Antony, who has made 31 appearances since Cavallin made a complaint to Greater Manchester Police (GMP) in January, has denied the claims.

"Manchester United acknowledges the allegations made against Antony and notes that the police are conducting enquiries," said a club statement. "Pending further information, the club will be making no further comments.

"As a club, we are taking this matter seriously, with consideration of the impact of these allegations and subsequent reporting will have on survivors of abuse."

Image: Antony was removed from the Brazil squad this week after fresh claims were published

Brazilian media outlet UOL published fresh allegations made by Gabriela Cavallin on Monday.

In June, Antony released a statement on Instagram saying he had been falsely accused by Ms Cavallin of committing domestic violence.

On Monday, amid further claims, Antony said he "trusts ongoing police investigations" to reveal the "truth about my innocence".

After an initial statement on June 28, Antony has released a second denial on social media.

The statement reads: "I can say with confidence that accusations are false and that the evidence already produced show that I am innocent of the accusations made.

"My relationship with Ms Gabriela was tumultuous, with verbal offences from both sides, but I never practiced any physical aggression.

"I trust that the ongoing police investigations will demonstrate the truth about my innocence."

Later on Monday evening, the Brazilian FA confirmed Antony had been withdrawn from the squad for September's World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia and Peru, and replaced with Gabriel Jesus.

On Tuesday morning, Greater Manchester Police released a statement that said: "Greater Manchester Police is aware of the allegations made and enquiries remain ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding this report. We will not be commenting any further at this time."