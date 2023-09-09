Antony: Man Utd winger denies assault allegations in Brazilian TV interview

Antony appeared on Brazilian network SBT to deny allegations; Rayssa de Freitas claims she required hospital treatment after being assaulted by Antony and a woman in May 2022; on Wednesday, Man Utd said they are "taking seriously" previous allegations of domestic abuse made against winger

Manchester United's Antony has appeared on Brazilian TV to deny allegations of assault.

Antony was dropped by Brazil earlier this week following the initial allegations made by former girlfriend, Gabriela Cavalin.

Rayssa de Freitas claims she required hospital treatment after being assaulted by Antony and a woman in May 2022.

Speaking on the Brazilian network SBT, Antony denied the allegations, and said the truth will come out.

When asked if he had assaulted any woman, Antony said: "Never. I never have and I never will."

He added: "[Violence towards women] is totally wrong, 100 per cent wrong.

"I have a mother, a sister. I would never want this to happen to them."

According to reports in various outlets, De Freitas reported the alleged incident to the Sao Paulo Civil Police.

Another woman, Ingrid Lana has claimed in a television interview she was pressured by Antony to have sex while on a business trip to England last year.

Lana alleged Antony invited her to his house and pushed her against a wall which led to her banging her head.

"He tried to have a relationship with me and I didn't want to," Lana claimed in the interview.

"He pushed me against the wall and I hit my head. My purpose was just business. Arriving there at his invitation, I realised he had ulterior motives."

Asked about Lana's accusation, Antony said in the interview on Friday: "Negative. I'm 100 per cent certain that I never touched any woman. 100 per cent. I am certain.

"I will produce the proof and people will understand. They will see the truth."

Manchester United declined to comment when contacted by Sky Sports News about the fresh allegations, but said earlier this week that they were taking the initial allegations seriously. Greater Manchester Police are looking into the claims from his former girlfriend.