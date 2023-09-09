EFL goals and round-up: Exeter beaten | Wrexham win, MK & Notts County draw

Leyton Orient came from behind to record a deserved 2-1 win at League One leaders Exeter, with Ruel Sotiriou firing home a stoppage-time winner.

The home side broke the deadlock in spectacular fashion in the 49th minute when 16-year-old debutant Jake Richards lobbed the ball forwards and Demi Mitchell allowed it to bounce before lashing a stunning 20-yard half volley over the head of Sol Bryan which went in off the underside of the crossbar.

Orient levelled six minutes later, though, as Joe Pigott was allowed to chest down a cross and fire a shot into the bottom corner from 10 yards.

But, Orient won it two minutes into stoppage time when Sotiriou was afforded too much space 25 yards out and his low shot flew past Woods into the bottom corner.

Stevenage and Carlisle played out an entertaining 2-2 draw in the other game in League One.

Jamie Reid gave Stevenage the lead after 15 minutes from close range, while Sean Maguire equalised for Carlisle just five minutes later.

The home side then retook the lead, again thanks to Reid, as he found the top corner from a tight angle with 16 minutes to go.

But the Cumbrians hit back again, as Joe Garner equalised in the 90th minute with a header from Owen Moxon's corner.

Sky Bet League Two

Gillingham replaced Notts County at the top of League Two after Shaun Williams' winner in the fifth minute of stoppage time against Harrogate.

Promotion hopefuls Gillingham toiled away in sweltering heat at Priestfield Stadium before they finally broke the deadlock with their 14th shot.

After 13 minutes of stoppage time was added on, Williams fired home following a corner to help Neil Harris' men bounce back after consecutive defeats.

Notts County were knocked off the summit after they were held to a 1-1 draw by MK Dons.

Daniel Harvie put the hosts in front straight after half-time at Stadium MK, but Kyle Cameron levelled for Notts County.

Mansfield occupy third spot after an impressive 3-0 win at Accrington following goals by Davis Keillor-Dunn, George Maris and a stunner from Aaron Lewis.

Swindon edged out Sutton in an entertaining eight-goal thriller after Jake Young's double at the County Ground.

Swindon raced into a 3-0 lead inside 23 minutes after Young's two early goals and Jake Cain's effort.

Goals from Craig Clay and Ben Goodliffe helped reduce the deficit by half-time for Sutton, but Dan Kemp and Rushian Hepburn-Murphy netted for the home side to secure a 5-3 win, with Harry Smith's effort a mere consolation.

Elliot Lee hit an 88th-minute winner for Wrexham to down basement outfit Doncaster 2-1.

Luke Young broke the deadlock for the Welsh side before Mo Faal levelled for Rovers, but Lee had the last laugh.

Stockport fought back from a goal down to win 2-1 at AFC Wimbledon, with Will Collar hitting the winner after 62 minutes.

Joe Taylor and Bradley Ihionvien were on target in Colchester's 2-0 victory over Tranmere.

A double from Adam Campbell helped Crawley end their three-match winless run with a 4-1 triumph over Newport.

Crewe also clinched victory by the same scoreline at Forest Green after a double by Courtney Baker-Richardson.

Salford suffered a third consecutive loss after Walsall won 2-1 at Peninsula Stadium following Oisin McEntee's 77th-minute effort.