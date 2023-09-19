EFL goals and round-up: Preston and Ipswich win in Championship as Burton stun Port Vale in League One

Milutin Osmajic's first goal in English football fired Championship leaders Preston to a 2-1 comeback win over Birmingham.

Jay Stansfield's strike in the opening minute of the second half threatened to end Preston's unbeaten start to the season but the table-toppers were on level terms when Krystian Bielik headed into his own net in the 51st minute.

Preston then made it six wins from their opening seven games thanks to Osmajic's composed close-range finish in the 67th minute.

Lyndon Dykes' stoppage-time goal rescued a point for QPR in a 1-1 draw with Swansea.

Josh Ginnelly's early goal looked like giving the Welsh side their first win under boss Michael Duff.

But Scotland forward Dykes, on as a substitute, equalised when he headed home Ilias Chair's left-wing cross.

Swansea ended the match with 10 players as Ollie Cooper was sent off in the final seconds after a foul on Dykes earned him a second yellow card.

Chelsea loanee Omari Hutchinson's first Ipswich goal was enough to lead Kieran McKenna's men a 1-0 win at Southampton.

The Tractor Boys are up to second after winning four successive away games in the second tier for the first time in eight years, while Saints have lost their last three games.

Dimitrios Goutas and Karlan Grant scored their first goals for Cardiff in a 3-2 win over Coventry.

Kion Etete polished things off for the home side with a goal with his first touch in the 84th minute, while Matt Godden scored twice for the visitors.

Darragh Lenihan's second-half goal cancelled out Anthony Musaba's opener as Sheffield Wednesday drew 1-1 with Middlesbrough at Hillsborough, leaving both teams still without a win so far this season.

Goals from Sam Bell, Matty James, Mark Sykes and Harry Cornick gave Bristol City a 4-1 win over Plymouth, who replied through Adam Randell.

Sky Bet League One

Struggling Burton turned the Sky Bet League One formbook on its head as they held on to claim a shock 3-2 win over in-form Port Vale at Vale Park.

Dino Maamria's team limped into the game still looking for their first win of the season, while Vale looked set to extend their unbeaten run to 10 matches.

But Beryly Lubula shocked the hosts with an 11th-minute opener and despite Ben Garrity equalising for Vale before the break, second-half strikes from Steve Seddon and Kwadoh Baah put the visitors in command.

Oliver Arblaster gave Vale hope in the 86th minute and Burton goalkeeper Max Crocombe preserved the points when he denied James Wilson in stoppage time.

Barnsley also fell to a surprise home defeat as they were beaten by the same score at home to Portsmouth.

Pompey got off to a dream start with Colby Bishop's eighth-minute penalty being swiftly followed by a strike from Paddy Lane, before Connor Ogilvie's header put the visitors 3-0 up with just 16 minutes gone.

Barry Cotter reduced the deficit for the Tykes early in the second half and Callum Styles headed a second but the fightback proved in vain.

Peterborough took their time to wrap up a 3-0 win over struggling Cheltenham, who finished with nine players at London Road.

James Olayinka was sent off with just five minutes gone but the visitors held on until the 54th minute, when Harrison Burrows broke the deadlock.

Jonson Clarke-Harris added a second on the hour mark and after Nathan Butler-Oyedeji was also sent off for a second yellow card late on, Peter Kioso completed the scoring in stoppage time.