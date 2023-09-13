Richarlison: Tottenham and Brazil striker to seek help of psychologist to break Premier League goal drought

Tottenham striker Richarlison says he will seek the help of a psychologist to improve his game and break his goal drought after returning from international duty with Brazil.

He is yet to score in the Premier League this season and notched just once for Spurs in 27 league appearances last term following his £60m move from Everton.

Richarlison, who had a goal for Brazil disallowed by VAR against Peru on Tuesday night and did score in the EFL Cup defeat at Fulham in August, has been given the nod as Tottenham's No.9 this season in the wake of Harry Kane's departure.

The player says he has been affected by off-field issues over the past months, with reports in Brazil of a dispute with his representative Renato Velasco.

"I'm a happy team player on the pitch, I try to help as much as possible," he told Ge.Globo Brasil.

"Sometimes, things don't go the way we want. I think this part is a bit of the off-field side that ended up getting in my way. Even though you want to do things right, it ends up going wrong. I will continue to focus on the club. The storm has passed.

"I went through a turbulent time in the last five months off the pitch. Now things are fine at home. People who only had an eye on my money are no longer close to me. Now things will start to flow. I'm sure I'll get on a good run at Tottenham and make things happen again.

"That sad moment (in which he cried at being substituted for Brazil against Bolivia) wasn't even because I played poorly, in my opinion. I didn't put in a bad display in Belém. It was more of an outburst about the things that were happening off the pitch, which got out of control not as far as I'm concerned, but involving people who were close to me.

Image: Brazil's Richarlison was seen visibly upset against Bolivia

"I'm going to go back to England, seek psychological help from a psychologist to work on my mind. That's what it's about, coming back stronger. I believe I will be in the next (Brazil squad), I will work for that.

"It's about getting into good form at Tottenham. I'm going to sit down and talk to them this week. I need to have a good run [of games], get my match rhythm and get here in good shape."

Lloris, Dier included in Spurs' Premier League squad

Image: Hugo Lloris and Eric Dier have been named in Tottenham's 25-player Premier League squad

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has been included in Tottenham's 25-man Premier League squad.

The 36-year-old goalkeeper has not played for the club since April, with summer signing Guglielmo Vicario Spurs' new No 1.

During the summer transfer window, he was linked with summer moves to Newcastle and Nice.

Defender Eric Dier - another who is yet to play for Spurs this season under Ange Postecoglou - has also been listed in the squad.

