Paul Pogba wants counter analysis on positive doping test | Blackmail hearing in Paris set for Friday

Paul Pogba has asked for counter analysis to be made on his positive doping test, Sky in Italy are reporting.

The Juventus midfielder had until Thursday evening to make the request on a sample in which he tested positive for testosterone, and the process will take seven days.

If the positive result is upheld, the anti-doping prosecution process will begin and can result in three scenarios: dismissal, plea bargaining or trial before tribunal.

What is counter analysis? According to Wada, the athlete will divide their urine into the A and B bottles, saving a residual amount of urine in the sample collection vessel. The B sample affords the athlete the opportunity to have second analysis performed in the event their ‘A sample returns and adverse analytical finding (a ‘positive’ result)

If he is ultimately convicted of the offence, he can face a ban from football of two years that could even double to four if the substance is specifically listed and the anti-doping organisation find it was taken intentionally.

Juventus are ready to suspend Pogba's wages if the counter-analysis is positive and proceedings begin, while they can also terminate his contract if he is ultimately banned.

Image: Paul Pogba re-joined Juve from United last summer and has made eight Serie A appearances so far

A statement issued to Sky Sports News from Pogba's representative Rafaela Pimenta said: "We are waiting for the counter analysis and until then we can't say anything.

"The certain thing is that Paul Pogba never wanted to break the rules."

How does the testing process work? Anti-doping request a sample at a game

If Sample A is positive, athlete is made aware and Sample B is tested (Unless athlete admits guilt)

Sample B is the failsafe to rule out contamination in Sample A or a rogue finding.

If Pogba’s B sample comes back negative, he is exonerated

If B is positive, Pogba then has to prove his innocence. Anti-doping do not have to prove his guilt

Pogba: I almost quit football over alleged blackmail plot

Separately, Pogba will appear at a hearing in Paris on Friday over the attempted blackmail plot against him that involves his brother Mathias, who denies the allegations against him.

Earlier this week, Pogba said he was almost driven to walk away from football over alleged blackmail plot.

The 30-year-old midfielder's brother Mathias was detained in September 2022 on suspicion of involvement in the alleged plot, which Paul claimed amounted to a bid to extort £11.1m from him.

Mathias was released in December and denies the charges.

Pogba reported the incident to Turin prosecutors in July of last year, shortly after leaving Manchester United on a free transfer in order to rejoin Juventus.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, he said: "When there is money you have to be careful. Money changes people. It can break up a family. It can create a war.

"Sometimes I was just by myself thinking: 'I don't want to have money anymore. I just don't want to play anymore. I just want to be with normal people, so they will love me for me - not for the fame, not for the money.'

"Sometimes it's tough. This life, you have to go through it. It will only make me stronger."

Laure Beccuau, a Paris prosecutor, said the investigation was looking into allegations of "blackmail by an armed gang, kidnapping and membership of a criminal conspiracy".

Pogba's 15-month struggle

June 1, 2022 - Manchester United announce Pogba will leave Old Trafford for the second time upon the expiration of his contract.

July 2022 - Reports alleged blackmail plot to Turin prosecutors, which he claimed amounted to a bid to extort £11.1m from him.

July 11, 2022 - Joins Juventus for the second time, signing a four-year contract in Turin.

July 26, 2022 - Suffers injury to meniscus that keeps him out for two months.

November, 2022 - Surgery to knee injury rules midfielder out of France's World Cup campaign in Qatar.

February 28, 2023 - Finally makes his second debut for Juve in a 4-2 win against Torino.

March 9, 2023 - Dropped for Europa League match against Freiburg by Massimiliano Allegri after arriving late to a team dinner.

March 13, 2023 - Suffers muscle injury in training; doesn't play again for a month.

May 14, 2023 - Handed first league start against Cremonese, but lasts just 23 minutes due to injury. Left thigh lesion later discovered, which ends his season.

August 27, 2023 - Makes first appearance of the season as second half substitute in 1-1 draw against Bologna.

September 11, 2023 - Provisionally suspended from football for anti-doping offence.