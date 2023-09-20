Mary Earps: Man Utd goalkeeper named England Women's Player of the Year after winning Golden Glove at World Cup

Mary Earps was voted England's Women's Player of the Year on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old goalkeeper, who won FIFA's Golden Glove award at the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, finished ahead of Lucy Bronze and Alex Greenwood in the voting.

Earps has 41 caps since making her senior debut in 2017 and was a key player for the Lionesses in their run to the World Cup final, where they lost 1-0 to Spain.

"Wow, feel so humbled and grateful to be named England Women's Player of the Year! Bit emotional actually! Thank you to everyone that voted for me and thank you to my incredible team-mates," Earps said on Instagram.

Image: England's goalkeeper Earps holds the Golden Glove at the World Cup

England host Scotland on Friday before a trip to the Netherlands next Tuesday.

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka won the England Men's Player of the Year Award earlier this month.

Mary Earps will be staying at Manchester United for the time being with the club refusing to sell in this transfer window, but this is not the end of the speculation surrounding the England goalkeeper's future.

Last month, United turned down a world-record offer for a goalkeeper in the women's game from Arsenal for the England No 1. United are refusing to sell even though Earps will be out of contract next summer.

Sky Sports News understands United have a challenge to convince her to commit her longer-term future to the club.

So, what happens next? Can United find a way to convince the Lionesses goalkeeper to stay? Does she leave in January or on a free next summer? Will it be to Arsenal or to another interested club?

Sky Sports News reporter Anton Toloui answers the key questions on Earps' future...