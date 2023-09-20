AI tracking technology for football boots earns FIFA and IFAB approval to be used in official matches

New artificial intelligence (AI) technology for football boots has been approved by FIFA for use in official matches, making it the first lower-limb tracking device to be worn in football games.

In 2019, Playermaker launched a new AI tracker which straps to the boots of football players to track technical and physical performance data.

The data ranges from time on the ball, technical balance, kicking velocities, speed, distance, acceleration and change of directions.

This enables players and coaches to track unique skills during training sessions and matches, at a cost-efficient, simplified experience, with the aims of taking the monitoring of performance data to the next level.

The technology has also been given the approval by football lawmakers IFAB (International Football Association Board).

Playermaker has partnerships with over 200 professional football clubs, including Premier League sides Manchester City and Fulham, alongside Champions League participants Benfica.

