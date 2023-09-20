AI tracking technology for football boots earns FIFA and IFAB approval to be used in official matches

New artificial intelligence tracking technology to be worn on football boots has been approved by FIFA and lawmakers IFAB; the technology tracks data such as technical balance, kicking velocities and speed during training sessions and matches
Wednesday 20 September 2023 13:13, UK
New artificial intelligence (AI) technology for football boots has been approved by FIFA for use in official matches, making it the first lower-limb tracking device to be worn in football games.
The data ranges from time on the ball, technical balance, kicking velocities, speed, distance, acceleration and change of directions.
The technology has also been given the approval by football lawmakers IFAB (International Football Association Board).
