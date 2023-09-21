Kelly Smith: Arsenal legend returns to club as women's first-team assistant coach

Kelly Smith has returned to Arsenal as women's first-team assistant coach.

Smith, who spent time coaching with Arsenal during the second half of last season, will work with the club's attacking players.

The 44-year-old had three previous spells with the Gunners as a player, scoring 130 goals in 156 games.

Smith won five league titles, five FA Cups and the UEFA Women's Cup - now the Champions League - with Arsenal.

Image: Jonas Eidevall led Arsenal to third in the WSL last season

After agreeing her return to north London, Smith said: "I grew up an Arsenal fan and was fortunate enough to play for the club for a number of years, so I'm delighted to be back in this capacity.

"It's a dream come true for me to be back in this environment. I'm really excited to be working with the attacking players in the squad and I want to draw on my experience both at Arsenal and across the game to contribute to us achieving our goals together."

Discussing the return of Smith - who also played over 100 times for England - Clare Wheatley, Arsenal's head of women's football, said: "There are few people who understand what it means to represent Arsenal Women like Kelly Smith, so we are delighted to confirm that she has joined us as assistant coach.

"She will bring a breadth of experience at the highest level of the women's game and we believe our players will benefit greatly from her input on the training ground, with Kelly focusing specifically on our attacking group."

Smith's first task will be to help Jonas Eidevall prepare his side for the start of the WSL season on Sunday October 1, with Arsenal hosting Liverpool at 2pm.

The Gunners are then live on Sky Sports on Friday October 6 when they travel to Manchester United - kick-off 7.30pm.

Key dates for the 2023/24 season

Women's Super League opening weekend: Sunday October 1

Women's Championship opening weekend: August 26 - August 27

FA Women's Continental League Cup final: March 30/31

Women's Championship final weekend: Sunday April 28

Women's FA Cup final: May 11/12

Women's Super League final weekend: Sunday May 18

