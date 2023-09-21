Darren Moore: Huddersfield appoint former Sheffield Wednesday boss as Neil Warnock's successor

Darren Moore has been appointed as the new manager of Huddersfield Town.

The 49-year-old joins the club on a contract of undisclosed length, replacing Neil Warnock as Terriers boss.

Warnock's second spell in charge of the Terriers came to an end after Wednesday night's 2-2 draw with Stoke.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Stoke City

"We're proud to have secured the services of Darren," said Huddersfield's chief executive Jake Edwards.

"A lot of time, effort and analysis went into making sure we found the right manager for this club, and Darren emerged as the standout candidate to help us achieve our short-term objective of stability and longer-term vision of growth and development.

"Immediately, Darren's appointment allows us to build on the platform that has been created here throughout pre-season and the opening two months in the Sky Bet Championship, which is clearly of the utmost importance. We've studied how Darren's teams perform and spoken to him at length about how he wants his side to play, and he's a good fit for our current squad.

"Everyone who has come across Darren can speak to his character in terms of how engaging he is, his ability to motivate players and create a winning culture, and his strength of character and resolve. He's a very collaborative worker and I'm sure his appointment, and that of his team, will be a great fit with the talented staff we already have here.

"Having spent considerable time with him discussing this opportunity, I know how strongly he wants to return to managing in the Premier League, and he believes we can achieve that here together. I'm extremely excited about working with him during the coming months and years."

The appointment marks Moore's return to management following his departure from Sheffield Wednesday in June.

He led Wednesday to League One play-off final glory in May, with Josh Windass scoring a dramatic extra-time winner over Barnsley. It capped a remarkable campaign which saw the club rack up 96 points and then pull off a stunning fightback from 4-0 behind in their play-off semi-final with Peterborough.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Darren Moore reflects on his time at Sheffield Wednesday and his difficult period after leaving the club by mutual consent

However, three weeks after their Wembley triumph, Moore left the club by mutual consent.

He is joined at Huddersfield by assistant manager Jamie Smith, first team coach Jimmy Shan, set-piece coach Simon Ireland and goalkeeping coach Adriano Basso.

His first training session as Terriers boss will take place on Saturday, with his first game in charge Monday's Championship fixture against Coventry, which is live on Sky Sports Football.

What next for Neil Warnock? | Prutton: He'll be back

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' David Prutton believes Neil Warnock will be back at another Championship club this season, following his departure from Huddersfield

Sky Sports' David Prutton believes Neil Warnock will be back at another Championship club this season, following his departure from Huddersfield.

Warnock's final words as Huddersfield boss

"What we've done in the last six months has put the pride back into Huddersfield. The fans are glad they are supporting the Terriers and I feel really proud. It has been hard work this six months.

"I don't think anybody thought we could do what we did last year, it was an absolute miracle. Yes, it's come early, I did not expect to leave until Christmas or round about then. But I will look on from afar with great affection - I want them to do well.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Neil Warnock reveals he leaving his position as Huddersfield Town boss but insists he is not retiring from football

"I said to the lads at the end of the game that there is no reason why you don't go and push on now and look at going up rather than looking behind you.

"I've just loved every minute on the training ground. It's just got me going again and made me realise that my strength, you can't get in a book. My strength is what I do with people and you look at my promotions, I've never had the best teams but eight great dressing rooms and every one of those players will remember my time here."