Declan Rice: Arsenal midfielder expected to be fit to face Manchester City after avoiding serious injury

​​​​​​​Declan Rice has avoided serious injury and could be in contention for Arsenal's Premier League game at Bournemouth on Saturday.

Rice underwent tests on Monday after feeling discomfort in his back in the north London derby on Sunday, which forced him off at half-time.

Scans have revealed the problem is not a major one, although the midfielder continues to feel discomfort and is not expected to take part in the Carabao Cup game at Brentford on Wednesday.

Rice will continue to be assessed this week ahead of the trip to Bournemouth, as will Leandro Trossard, who missed the draw with Tottenham because of a slight muscle issue.

The news means Rice is set to be fit for Arsenal's match against title rivals Manchester City on Sunday October 8, live on Sky Sports - although the champions will be without Rodri after he was sent off in their win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta will host a news conference on Tuesday ahead of the trip to Brentford, when he is also expected to provide updates on the fitness of Gabriel Martinelli and Thomas Partey, while Jurrien Timber is a long-term absentee with a serious knee injury.

After the draw with Spurs - which saw Jorginho, Rice's replacement, make an error for one of the visitors' goals - Arteta said of the summer signing: "He had a back injury. He was really uncomfortable during the match.

"We had to take him out. We have to assess him. It's strange for someone like him to come off."

Rice has started every Arsenal game since signing for a club-record fee of £105m from West Ham this summer and scored a late winner against Manchester United earlier this month.

Sky Sports' Paul Merson:

I've always said it from day one - Eddie Nketiah is not going to win you the Premier League.

You need a proper centre forward. I'm not blaming Nketiah because they drew 2-2 with Tottenham but with 32 games to go and all the Champions League games they have to play, I don't think he takes them to the next level. I don't even think Gabriel Jesus takes them to the next level.

I was so confident that Arsenal would win on Sunday but when I saw the teams, I was majorly worried. Jesus on the wing, Nketiah up front, Fabio Vieira - I don't think he's good enough. Then Declan Rice comes off and Jorginho comes on.

It wasn't Arsenal's strongest team but when you think about the Champions League and all the games they have to play, it looked a bit weak on Sunday, didn't it?

It's alright sitting there and thinking 'they need a centre forward' - but who is there?

Only Ivan Toney is available for them in January - there aren't many centre forwards around in the world. They're a dying breed.

I heard Michael Owen chatting the other day: years ago you had him, Alan Shearer, Teddy Sheringham and Robbie Fowler getting 20 to 30 goals a season and they didn't get a million England caps. Ian Wright and Les Ferdinand too. Now you get to 20 goals in the Premier League and you play for England.

Toney is a good player - he can hold the ball up, he's good in the air. Arsenal might have to go for him. But there are not a million centre forwards around.

Now, if Arsenal lose against Manchester City on October 8, they will be out of the title race. They would be seven points behind.

A lot of people say 'there are still so many games left'. But Arsenal wouldn't catch Man City if there were 600 games left if City had a seven-point head start. You just can't make that up, as from then Arsenal would only have one game against City and it would be away.

That game at the Emirates is a huge match, it's make or break already.