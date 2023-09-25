Duncan Ferguson: Inverness Caledonian Thistle to appoint former Scotland and Rangers striker as manager

Inverness Caledonian Thistle have agreed a deal to name Duncan Ferguson as their new manager.

The former Scotland, Rangers and Everton striker will be announced as the new boss at the Scottish Championship side at 9.30am on Tuesday.

Ferguson is available after being sacked by Forest Green in July after less than six months in charge.

The 51-year-old will replace Billy Dodds, who was sacked by Inverness just over a week ago.

Ferguson has not worked in Scotland since he was convicted of assault following an incident during Rangers' 4-0 win over Raith Rovers in April 1994, when he headbutted defender Jock McStay.

Ferguson was already on probation after an incident in a bar in Anstruther while with Dundee United and was consequently handed a three-month custodial sentence, ultimately spending 44 days in Barlinnie Prison.

The Scottish FA also handed Ferguson a 12-match ban, after which he called time on his international career.

Ferguson joined Everton from Rangers in 1994 - initially on loan - before making the deal permanent and spending four years at Goodison Park.

The striker then joined Newcastle before returning to Everton two years later, representing the Toffees for another six years before retiring in 2006.

Ferguson again returned to Everton in 2014, this time in a coaching capacity, and went on to work in various roles - including interim manager - until leaving in 2022.

He was given his first permanent senior managerial role by Forest Green in January but they finished bottom of League One, with Ferguson winning just one of his 18 games in charge.