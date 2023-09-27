Aston Villa and Castore working to solve shirt issues after player concerns

Aston Villa are working with Castore on how to improve their kit design after concerns were raised by some members of their women’s team.

Reports emerged on Wednesday that several female players are unhappy at the prospect of wearing the kit in their Women's Super League season-opener against Manchester United on Sunday.

It followed reports the club's men's team had raised issues about the shirt retaining sweat and feeling uncomfortable.

Villa Women played in the kit during pre-season and Sky Sports News has been told that, despite the concerns, Villa's players made no official complaint to the club or to the PFA.

Unai Emery's team wore the kit during Wednesday's 2-1 defeat to Everton in the Carabao Cup and are due to wear it again on Saturday when they host Brighton in the Premier League.

Aston Villa signed a multi-year contract with British manufacturer Castore in May 2022.

Castore also produce kits for Newcastle, Wolves and Rangers, as well as European teams such as Bayern Leverkusen and Sevilla.

Sky Sports News have approached Castore for comment.

