Georginio Rutter interview: Watching Ronaldinho, fulfilling his price tag & Leeds aims

Anyone who has watched Georginio Rutter play for Leeds United this season won't be too surprised to hear who his footballing idol was growing up.

"I loved watching Ronaldinho," he tells Sky Sports. "He was like Einstein on the pitch and he had that magic.

"Everyone knew Ronaldinho because of his dribbling and his skills, not just because of his goals."

Rutter arrived amid high expectation and for a big fee from Hoffenheim in January, but struggled to settle as the club were relegated from the Premier League.

Image: Georginio Rutter celebrates after scoring Leeds' third goal at Millwall

This season he has flourished in the Championship. He is a young Frenchman with flair and skills that his Brazilian hero would be proud to display, but the end product has also followed. He has two goals and two assists in six starts already.

Having been signed by Jesse Marsch, he then found himself under Javi Gracia then Sam Allardyce. Rutter, still just 22, has credited Daniel Farke with helping him find his feet and his form.

"It was difficult when I arrived last season, and the boss knew it was tough for me," admits Rutter. "He knew me from Germany and he's given me a lot of confidence. We speak a lot about our plans and structure. He's a very good coach.

"It's tricky when you come for a certain coach, and then he leaves and it changes again. The adaptation was difficult and I didn't play a lot.

"When I was in Germany the pressure was not like this. I don't think I showed the best of myself last year. Everyone spoke about the price tag and that added pressure.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Leeds United boss Daniel Farke showed off his skills on the touchline with this sublime touch

"I'm the same guy with the same mentality, but it's a different team now. Now if I miss a chance he tells me it's okay. I'm playing more minutes and more games, and I'm happy to be working hard and to be involved with goals and assists."

Part of Rutter's problem last season was how rarely he was utilised from the start, and certainly not in his preferred role.

This year, with Joel Piroe in support, he looks again like the exceptional young talent that convinced Leeds to part with a fee that could end up rising as high as £36m.

"I can play on the wing or as a No 10," says Rutter. "But I like playing in the No 9 role, with Joel as the second striker.

"There was one game where I was playing a bit further up on my own, but I spoke with the staff and Joel and we made a plan for this.

"With Joel the partnership is very good. The communication is excellent and we can only get better because it's still early."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds Utd and Watford

It has also helped Rutter that he has such swift, talented wingers either side of him. Crysencio Summerville and Dan James are the latest pair who create space for the Frenchman to thrive.

"Summerville, James, they're so quick! James got two assists against Watford, and it should have been three, but I missed the chance," he adds with a big smile.

"They help because you don't often have a lot of space. Physically it can be tough in this league. Everyone says because we were in the Premier League you will go straight back, but the Championship is a good league and it's not always that easy."

Promotion will be tough, but Rutter knows that is the aim.

"It's the target for everybody," he admits. "We've had some good games, but we have to continue in the way we did against the likes of Millwall and Watford.

"Mentality is key, and we have to stay focused until the end."

His ambition will be music to the ears of a Leeds United supporter.

"I don't think about anything else," he says. "My only dream right now is winning the Championship trophy with Leeds."