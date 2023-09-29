Reo Hatate: Celtic midfielder signs new five-year contract extending Parkhead stay to 2028

Reo Hatate has ended speculation over his contract situation by putting pen to paper on a new five-year deal at Celtic.

The 25-year-old Japan international rejected Celtic's first offer last month but has now expressed his delight on committing his future with the Scottish champions until 2028.

Hatate has scored 14 goals in 71 games for the club since joining from J-League side Kawasaki Frontale in January 2022.

Speaking to Celtic's official website, he said: "I am delighted to agree this new contract with Celtic and commit my future to the club.

"I love playing for Celtic in front of the best fans around and I hope we can have more and more success together.

"I have had the best welcome ever since I joined the club and I want to thank all our fans for the great support they continue to give to us all."

Hatate has started only one Scottish Premiership game since Brendan Rodgers' return this summer, but the manager paid tribute to the midfielder's desire to improve as the driving force for the club's decision to extend his stay at Celtic Park.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Hatate scored his first goal of the season in Celtic's 3-0 win at Livingston last weekend

He added: "He is a huge talent, an exciting young player with great attributes and someone who can change a game.

"I know he is the type of man and player, though, who doesn't want to rest. He is hungry to improve every day and achieve more and more to be the very best he can be - and Celtic is a great place for him to do this.

"We go forward now together with real confidence and I really look forward to continuing our work with him and the rest of the squad as we face all our challenges ahead."

Scottish Premiership and SWPL on Sky Sports

Sky Sports - This season up to 48 cinch Premiership games will be available across Sky Sports' flagship channels, including Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, plus at least five SWPL matches. From 2024/25, up to 60 cinch Premiership will be live on Sky Sports, in addition to the SWPL.

Sky Sports News - Running 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Scottish football fans can enjoy Sky Sports News' (channel 409) rolling editorial coverage of the cinch Premiership and SWPL throughout the season.

Sky Sports Digital - Follow all the latest from Scottish football across SkySports.com and app, including exclusive features and interviews, plus dedicated live blog coverage, in-game clips from matches live on Sky Sports and free highlights.

Sky Sports Social - Alongside coverage and visibility for the league across all Sky Sports' main social media channels, the bespoke Twitter channel @ScotlandSky will continue to be the home of all Scottish football content on Sky Sports.

Highlights show - Tune in for a dedicated round-up from the cinch Premiership every week on Sky Sports Football.

To download the Sky Sports app click here, to visit Sky Sports website click here.

Sky Sports is the home of domestic football in the UK and Ireland, with action from the Scottish Premiership, Scottish Women's Premier League, Premier League, WSL, EFL, and more.