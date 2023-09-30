EFL goals and round-up: Ipswich go top | Preston thumped

Preston's unbeaten Championship record came crashing to an end with a 4-0 loss to West Brom as Ipswich moved top of the table.

Darnell Furlong made a superb early breakthrough for Albion before Alex Mowatt made it 2-0 ahead of half-time and second-half goals from Matt Phillips and Kyle Bartley completed a shock scoreline.

With Leicester not in action until Sunday at Blackburn, that cleared the way for Ipswich to go top with a 1-1 draw at Huddersfield.

Delano Burgzorg gave the Terries the lead just after the hour but Manchester United loanee Brandon Williams equalised late on.

Hull drew 1-1 with Plymouth to move level on points with fourth-placed Sunderland, who beat Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night. Regan Slater scored the Tigers' equaliser after Adam Randell's opener.

Southampton beat Leeds 3-1 in the early kick-off, sparked by Adam Armstrong's brilliant second-minute goal.

Will Smallbone tucked away the second and Armstrong's shot deflected in off Pascal Struijk four minutes later before the Leeds defender pulled one back.

Cardiff climbed to sixth with a 2-0 win over Rotherham, Kion Etete and Perry Ng with the goals in the second half.

Norwich are outside the top seven only on goal difference after they bounced back from their 6-2 loss at Plymouth with a 2-0 win over Birmingham. Gabriel Sara and Jon Rowe scored the goals in five second-half minutes.

Stoke came from 2-0 down to win 3-2 at Bristol City. Trailing to Sam Bell and Nahki Wells' goals in the first 15 minutes, the Potters hit back through Mehdi Leris, Sead Haksabanovic and a late Nathan Lowe strike.

Watford were unable to emulate that comeback as Middlesbrough won 3-2 at Vicarage Road.

Riley McGree's brace fired Boro 2-0 ahead and although Vakoun Bayo and Wesley Hoedt drew the Hornets level, Josh Coburn scored Boro's winner.

Swansea and Coventry both enjoyed impressive wins on the road.

Jamal Lowe's penalty and second-half strikes from Matt Grimes and Mykola Kukharevych saw the Swans past Millwall 3-0 to make it back-to-back wins and three games unbeaten.

Ellis Simms bagged a second-half double as the Sky Blues beat QPR 3-1. Josh Eccles scored their second goal, while Kenneth Paal netted a late consolation for Rangers.

Sky Bet League One

Portsmouth kept top spot in Sky Bet League One with a 2-1 victory at 10-player Wigan.

Regan Poole and Paddy Lane struck first-half goals after Martial Godo had put the Latics ahead.

Wigan were reduced to 10 players just after the break when Charlie Wyke was sent off for a dangerous challenge on Marlon Pack.

Oxford, one point behind Pompey, opened up a three-point gap on Stevenage with a 3-1 comeback win at their third-placed hosts - United's seventh win in nine games.

Dion Charles scored the only goal as Bolton won at Port Vale, while Peterborough also moved into the top five with a 2-0 victory over Bristol Rovers.

Barnsley lost 1-0 at home to Blackpool - Jordan Rhodes scoring his fifth goal of the season - Northampton won 2-0 at Exeter, and Wycombe overcame Carlisle by the same margin.

Fleetwood claimed their first victory of the season as Jack Marriott's second-half strike gave them a 1-0 win over Leyton Orient. Both sides had a player sent off deep into injury-time.

Bottom-placed Cheltenham are still without a goal 10 games into the season after losing 2-0 at Lincoln in Darrell Clarke's first game in charge of the Robins.

There were goalless draws between Derby and Cambridge, Reading and Burton, and Shrewsbury and Charlton.

Sky Bet League Two

League Two leaders Notts County stay top on goal difference, despite losing an extraordinary game 5-4 at Colchester.

Arthur Read scored twice for Colchester and Cameron McGeehan was also among the scorers before he was sent off for a second bookable offence 11 minutes from time. Macaulay Langstaff scored twice for County.

Second-placed Crawley made it four wins on the spin with a 3-0 victory over bottom-of-the-table Sutton.

Swindon stayed in third after goals from Dan Kemp and Jake Cain secured a 2-1 win against Grimsby, while Gillingham and Mansfield slipped out of the top three with a 1-1 draw in Kent.

Stockport are sixth after a 3-1 win at Accrington gave them a fourth successive victory.

AFC Wimbledon complete the play-off picture after thrashing 10-player Tranmere 4-1.

Armani Little cancelled out Connor Jennings' early strike before Ali Al-Hamadi scored a hat-trick against Rovers, who had Jordan Turnbull sent off in the 54th minute.

Paul Mullin scored twice as 10-player Wrexham drew 3-3 with Crewe.

Wrexham had defender Ryan Barnett dismissed after 36 minutes in a match which saw Crewe lead three times. But Steven Fletcher equalised in the fifth minute of stoppage time for the Red Dragons.

Salford ended a run of five successive defeats by beating Newport 2-1 at home, and Barrow edged out Doncaster 3-2 in Cumbria.

Warren O'Hora's own goal saw Harrogate win 1-0 at MK Dons, while Walsall and Morecambe recorded respective 3-1 and 2-1 wins at Bradford and Forest Green.