Luis Diaz goal for Liverpool at Tottenham incorrectly disallowed due to 'significant human error', admit PGMOL

Luis Diaz's goal for Liverpool at Tottenham was incorrectly disallowed due to "significant human error", PGMOL has admitted.

Diaz's first-half strike was flagged offside by the on-pitch officials and VAR did not overrule the decision, with no lines shown on the replays.

Refereeing body PGMOL has now admitted the decision was a "clear and obvious factual error" and that a full review will be conducted.

PGMOL's statement, released shortly after full-time, read: "PGMOL acknowledges a significant human error occured during the first half of Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool.

"The goal by Luis Diaz was disallowed for offside by the on-field team of match officials. This was a clear and obvious factual error and should have resulted in the goal being awarded through VAR intervention. However, the VAR failed to intervene.

"PGMOL will conduct a full review into the circumstances which led to the error,

"PGMOL will immediately be contacting Liverpool at the conclusion of the fixture to acknowledge the error."

Neville: It's a really bad one

Sky Sports' Gary Neville at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium:

"At the time, I thought that was onside. Then all of a sudden I heard in my ear ‘check complete’ from the VAR officials to the referee. There was no lines. It was so quick. Something was obviously wrong.

“That is unbelievable. It is a really, really bad one. That is very significant.

"I’ve been asking ‘have we got the right cameras at these stadiums?’ We never seem to be in line anymore. The groundman never get the lines wrong on the pitch, the accuracy is incredible.

"I’ve defended VAR as being a matter of fact but there’s been two or three in the last few weeks where I’ve felt behind the scenes the angle wasn’t right.”

