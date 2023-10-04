Juninho Bacuna allegedly racially abused in Birmingham win over Huddersfield

Manager John Eustace condemned the alleged racist abuse aimed at midfielder Juninho Bacuna during Birmingham's 4-1 victory over Huddersfield.

The game was stopped late in the second half when referee Sam Allison went to speak to Eustace and Terriers counterpart Darren Moore after the issue was raised on the field of play.

Speaking afterwards, with his side having won after two goals from Siriki Dembele and one each from Koji Miyoshi and Jordan James, Eustace made his feelings clear.

"I believe that Bacuna was racially abused by one of our fans which is obviously disgusting," he said.

"It's not something that we expect in society, let alone football. Birmingham is very proud of how diverse we are as a club and a city and there is certainly nowhere near any room for that at all.

"It's very disappointing. They have reported it, it's bang out of order."

In a statement, Birmingham confirmed the incident would be included in the official's match report and that the club would assist the FA, the EFL and the authorities accordingly.

Birmingham added: "Blues gives its full support to Juninho. There is no room for racism in the game."

The club's owner Tom Wagner also vowed to issue a lifetime ban to the supporter.

He said: "I want to address a concerning incident that occurred during the game against Huddersfield Town. Our player, Juninho Bacuna, bravely reported that he was subjected to racial abuse by an individual in Arthur's Area at St. Andrew's. It is disheartening to hear that such behaviour exists, especially in the family section of our home ground. Additionally, Huddersfield player Tom Edwards confirmed that he also heard the racial slur directed at Juninho.

"Firstly, I would like to express my gratitude to Juninho and Tom for promptly bringing this matter to the attention of the officials. It takes courage to speak up against such unacceptable behaviour. At the same time, I want to make it clear that we condemn any individual who believes that making racially motivated comments is acceptable. Such actions have no place in football or in society as a whole.

"We are fully committed to working with the West Midlands Police to ensure that the necessary actions are taken and that the individual responsible is brought to justice. Furthermore, we will enforce a lifetime ban on this individual, preventing them from attending any future games.

"Birmingham City Football Club has a strong stance against all forms of discrimination. We have a zero-tolerance policy in place, and anyone engaging in such behaviour will not be welcome at St. Andrew's. We will not allow the actions of a single individual to tarnish the reputation of our great club. Birmingham City Football Club reflects the diversity and pride of the city it represents, and we stand united against discrimination, ready to support one another when needed."

Huddersfield boss Moore said of the incident: "It's a shame that it's going to cloud the game tonight, because from Birmingham's point of view it's a good three points for them, but the incident is going to overshadow it.

"The referee stopped the game, called both managers over, said there was an incident in the corner from a home spectator directed at the home player and though the home player didn't want to report it, our player Tom Edwards heard it. Both players heard it clearly and it's gone on report.

"They've got video evidence and we will let the footballing authorities, referee and match officials get to the conclusion with it.

"It's not something we condone in the game, but it's still there and we show our support."