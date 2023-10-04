World Cup: 2030 tournament matches set for Spain, Portugal, Morocco, Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay

World Cup 2030 is set to be held in six countries across three continents.

Spain, Portugal and Morocco will host the tournament but the first three games will take place in Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay.

The venues for the first three games are a nod to the fact that 2030 will be the centenary of the first World Cup in 1930 in Uruguay, which was won by the hosts.

The 2030 hosts will be officially appointed by FIFA Congress next year.

Meanwhile, FIFA is inviting bids for 2034 World Cup from the Asian and Oceania confederations.

World Cups are generally rotated around confederations, so the 2034 tournament could be set for Saudi Arabia.

More to follow...