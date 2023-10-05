Kevin Keegan coached England and Newcastle and has worked successfully as a pundit; the 72-year-old said: "I don't like to listen to ladies talking about the England men's team at the match because I don't think it's the same experience - I have a problem with that"

Kevin Keegan: Former England and Newcastle boss hits out at female pundits commenting on men's football

Kevin Keegan is facing criticism for saying he believes "lady footballers" are not qualified to express opinions about the men's international game.

The former England manager made the remarks during an event in Bristol last week.

In quotes reported by The Times, the 72-year-old said: "I don't like to listen to ladies talking about the England men's team at the match because I don't think it's the same experience. I have a problem with that.

"The presenters we have now, some of the girls are so good. They are better than the guys. It's a great time for the ladies.

"But if I see an England lady footballer saying about England against Scotland at Wembley and she's saying, 'If I would have been in that position I would have done this,' I don't think it's quite the same. I don't think it crosses over that much."

Image: Jill Scott, the former England midfielder and new captain on Sky's 'A League of Their Own', is one of a number of notable female pundits

Keegan managed England from February 1999 to October 2000 and went on to enjoy a successful career as a pundit.

He added: "It is a great time for the ladies' game.

"When I was England manager I went to coach the England ladies and I had this perception of what the quality would be like and they were so much better than I thought they were going to be."

Keegan faced a backlash on social media for the comments, with one person writing on X: "As far as I'm concerned gender doesn't effect the ability to have opinions on football. Very bad take from Kevin Keegan."

Another wrote: "Kevin Keegan is a football dinosaur, things have changed immeasurably since his opinions were relevant.

"He will always be respected but his views on female punditry are sadly expected from a man of his generation who refuses to accept much-needed change in the game."