Paul Pogba: Juventus midfielder tests positive again in counter-analysis tests

Ex-Manchester United midfielder Pogba was provisionally suspended for an anti-doping offence; if found guilty of doping, a suspension of up to four years could be handed out to Pogba; Frenchman rejoined Juve from United last summer and has made eight Serie A appearances so far

Paul Pogba has tested positive in counter-analysis on a second sample following his anti-doping offence.

The former Manchester United midfielder was provisionally suspended on September 11 this year due to an anti-doping offence.

The France international tested positive for testosterone - a hormone that increases athletes' endurance - in a random drugs test following Juventus' Serie A game against Udinese on August 20, when he was an unused substitute.

After the results of a counter-analysis came back as positive, Pogba risks a suspension of up to four years.

Sky Sports News have contacted Pogba's representatives for comment.

Pogba has been suspended by Italy's national anti-doping tribunal after news that he had returned an adverse sample appeared in September.

When that first adverse sample came back positive, a statement issued to Sky Sports News from Pogba's representative Rafaela Pimenta said: "We are waiting for the counter-analysis and until then we can't say anything.

"The certain thing is that Paul Pogba never wanted to break the rules."

The news is another negative note for a player who has been beset by injuries ever since rejoining Juventus from Manchester United a little more than a year ago.

He was ruled out of France's run to the World Cup final last year due to a knee injury and played in only six Serie A matches for Juventus last season.

Pogba has yet to start a game this season but has made two substitute appearances, last playing in the 2-0 win at Empoli.

There has also been a police investigation ongoing in France into allegations that Pogba was targeted by extortionists - including by his older brother, Mathias, who has denied any wrongdoing.

It's also another blow to Juventus following a season marred by inquiries into false accounting and irregular reporting of salary payments. The legal cases resulted in the Turin club being removed by UEFA from European competition this season.