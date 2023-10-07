Megan Rapinoe receives emotional farewell after final OL Reign home match before retirement

Megan Rapinoe received an emotional farewell as she was honoured by OL Reign in her final home match before retirement.

The two-time World Cup winner bid farewell to her club in front of a record National Women's Soccer League crowd of 34,130 fans, many of whom wore pink wigs in tribute to her.

With her family and fiance Sue Bird looking on, Rapinoe started for the Reign in a scoreless draw against the Washington Spirit as Lumen Field's public address system played 'Ain't No Sunshine When She's Gone' when she took to the field with her team-mates.

"I do know my impact but it's one thing to know it, and another thing to really feel it and see it. To see some of the signs and the pink wigs and see what that means to people," Rapinoe said.

"It's hard to put just this deep sense of gratitude and joy and thankfulness for being able to have a moment like this into words."

The striker spent her entire 11-season NWSL career with the Seattle club as Friday night's match marked her final regular-season home game.

Rapinoe's team-mates wore No 15 warm-up shirts before a video tribute featuring sports icons, including tennis legend Billie Jean King and Seattle baseball great Ken Griffey Jr, was shown at Lumen Field stadium.

Image: Fans wear pink wigs for OL Reign forward Megan Rapinoe

"It just feels like home. It was always the safest place," said Rapinoe. "This was just always the place where I could be myself.

"To be able to play here my whole career, in one city - it's just really special to be able to have this."

The 38-year-old Olympic champion and 2019 Ballon d'Or winner announced earlier this year she would retire at the end of the NWSL season.

Rapinoe played her final match with the US national team last month in Chicago.

Rapinoe has played in 114 regular-season games for the Reign and scored 49 goals. Reign wrap up the season next week on the road against the Chicago Red Stars.