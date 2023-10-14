League One and League Two goals and round-up: Blackpool, Wrexham win | Notts County thumped

Jordan Rhodes' seventh goal of the season helped Blackpool secure a well-deserved 3-0 victory against Stevenage.

The Seasiders closed in ominously on the top six, while Stevenage's mini-blip continued thanks to a third defeat in their last four games.

Michael Morrison scored his first Cambridge goal in over 16 years as they drew 1-1 with Shrewsbury.

The U's had been frustrated until the 69th minute, when the captain picked the ball up just inside the opposition half and proceeded beyond five challenges before firing past Marko Marosi for a remarkable solo effort. Morrison's last goal for the club had come on January 23 2007.

Ruel Sotiriou's fifth goal of the season earned improving Leyton Orient a 1-0 win at Carlisle.

Jack Burroughs' own goal handed Burton their third win in succession at the expense of 10-man Lincoln at Sincil Bank.

Daniel Mandroiu was sent off 10 minutes after half time for a rash tackle on Burton forward Josh Gordon and the Brewers wasted no time in taking advantage.

Less than five minutes later, Burroughs diverted Joe Powell's corner beyond goalkeeper Lukas Jensen.

Sky Bet League Two

Mansfield came from a goal down to maintain their unbeaten start to the League Two season with a 4-1 thrashing of previous leaders Notts County.

Dan Crowley opened the scoring three minutes in to give the hosts the advantage, only for Louis Reed to level 21 minutes later.

Baily Cargill, Aden Flint and Lucas Akins netted in the second half to bring County's unbeaten home record at Meadow Lane to an end as the Stags moved to within a point of their hosts.

Stockport climbed to the top of the table after they secured their seventh successive win with a 3-1 victory over Harrogate.

Antoni Sarcevic gave the visitors the lead 14 minutes in before Warren Burrell's own goal doubled the advantage and Will Collar added a third.

George Thomson's penalty was not enough to stop Harrogate from falling to their seventh defeat of the season.

Steven Fletcher and Jordan Davies netted twice in a minute as Wrexham came from two goals down to beat Salford 3-2.

Salford looked on their way to a fourth successive win when Matt Smith netted twice in the first half but the home side sparked a comeback in the 39th minute through Elliot Lee.

Wrexham left it late to earn a result when Fletcher and Davies scored at the death to earn them a second successive win.

Mickey Demetriou and Chris Long scored in each half as Crewe returned to winning ways with a 2-0 triumph over Tranmere, who had goalkeeper Luke McGee sent off early in the second period before Tom Davies saw red to reduce the visitors to nine men late on.

Goals from Dan Kemp and Rushian Hepburn-Murphy helped Swindon bounce back from two consecutive defeats with a 2-0 victory over Newport.

Managerless Gillingham fell to their fourth straight away league defeat following a 4-1 loss to Walsall.

Isaac Hutchinson's hat-trick alongside Freddie Draper's second-half strike saw off Gills, who netted a consolation through Macauley Bonne.

Emmanuel Osadebe's close-range strike just after the hour mark earned Bradford a second straight win with a 1-0 victory over AFC Wimbledon to lift them into the top half the table.

Sean Whalley and Josh Andrews were on the scoresheet to give Accrington a 2-0 victory over Grimsby after Luke Waterfall had seen red two minutes before the opener for a second bookable offence.

Barrow scored twice in stoppage time to rescue an unlikely point with a 2-2 draw with MK Dons.

The hosts looked set to end seven league games without a win after Max Dean scored twice in the first half to give them a 2-0 lead.

But Ben Whitfield tucked home from close range one minute into added time before the dramatic equaliser came two minutes later thanks to Emile Acquah's brilliant curling effort from outside the area.

Doncaster earned their third straight home win with an emphatic 4-1 victory over Sutton, who remain bottom.

Joe Ironside put Rovers 2-0 up with a brace before two goals in four minutes from Zain Westbrooke and Modou Faal rounded off the rout.

Forest Green ended a run of six league defeats in a row with an impressive 5-0 triumph over Colchester with Matty Stevens netting twice.