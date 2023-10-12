Liverpool push back full opening of Anfield Road stand to next year | CEO Billy Hogan won't set new date

Liverpool have pushed back the full opening of the new Anfield Road stand until next year - meaning fans who have bought tickets for next weekend's Merseyside derby will miss out.

Complications arose after original contractors Buckingham Group entered administration a month ago but, after bringing Rayner Rowen Construction on board, a phased reopening was planned, with the home game against Everton identified as the stadium's first potential full-capacity 61,000.

However, not only is that match set to be played with the top tier of the stand closed but all home fixtures until the end of the year will also feature a reduced capacity.

"Not having the upper tier open for the remainder of the calendar year is clearly significant," said chief executive Billy Hogan.

"It's just not possible at this point to put a new timeline in place. And, frankly, we don't want to set the wrong expectation.

"What's become clear is there's just more work to be done in order to get a full project completion plan for the stand, which means the upper tier is not ready to partially or fully open until the end of the calendar year."

Hogan apologised to fans who had already bought tickets for the highly anticipated Merseyside derby when the teams return from the international break.

"The schedule we had been told was that ultimately the upper tier would be open in some capacity for the Everton game, which is ultimately why we went ahead with the ticket sales," he added.

"The reality is, we're just really now beginning to get a clear understanding of what the reality of the delays is.

"We are really disappointed to have to deliver this news and really sorry for all those supporters who are impacted.

"I realise this is of little solace. This a really complex and deeply frustrating situation."

It means the crucial period leading up to and immediately after Christmas when Manchester United, Arsenal, Newcastle and Chelsea visit will all be played in front of reduced-capacity crowds.

Other home matches affected are Premier League games against Nottingham Forest, Brentford and Fulham and two Europa League ties against Toulouse and LASK.

Doak says increased playing time will improve his game

Scotland Under-21 winger Ben Doak believes his increased involvement with Liverpool's first team will take his game to new heights.

The highly-regarded 17-year-old moved to Anfield from Celtic last year and has already made eight appearances for Jurgen Klopp's team, including his first two starts for the Reds last month.

"I was with them (the first team) a little bit last season, but now I'm properly training with them every day and just trying to learn from them all because some of them are the best in the world," Doak told the Scottish Football Association ahead of Friday's European Under-21 Championship qualifier against Hungary at Fir Park.

"It's a challenge I need to live up to and rise to. It comes from learning from them. That's how I'm going to get up to their level."

Doak can now count Scotland captain Andy Robertson as a team-mate.

"He's done everything in the game," said the teenager. "He's won everything. He keeps me grounded."