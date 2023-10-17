Belgium and Sweden's Euro 2024 qualifier abandoned at half-time after two people shot dead in Brussels before kick-off; Belgian authorities raise terror alert to its highest level in the capital with Prime Minister Alexander De Croo describing the incident as a "brutal terrorist attack"

Belgium vs Sweden: Man suspected of killing two people before abandoned Euro 2024 qualifier shot and arrested

A man suspected of shooting two people dead before Monday's Euro 2024 qualifier between Belgium and Sweden in Brussels has been shot and arrested.

Belgian Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden said Tuesday that "we have the good news that we found the individual".

The weapon believed to have been used in the fatal shootings before Belgium's match with Sweden on Monday night has been recovered, she said.

"It seems indeed the suspect has been neutralised," the Belgian capital's mayor Philippe Close told BFM TV.

Image: The Euro 2024 qualifier between Belgium and Sweden at the King Baudouin Stadium was abandoned at half-time

The match was abandoned at half-time by UEFA after the incident which is being described by Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo as a "brutal terrorist attack".

The two people killed were Swedish - and a third person was wounded in the attack.

Belgian authorities have raised the terror alert to its highest level in the capital.

Image: Swedish fans at the King Baudouin Stadium on Monday night

"Last night three people left for what was supposed to be a wonderful soccer party," De Croo said.

Image: Fans were kept inside the King Baudouin Stadium until just after midnight local time

"The perpetrator targeted specifically Swedish supporters who were in Brussels to attend a Red Devils soccer match. Two Swedish compatriots passed away. A third person is recovering from severe injuries," De Croo said.

The shooting took place around 45 minutes before kick-off and three miles (5km) from the stadium.

Image: A map showing the location of the shooting and the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels

The score was 1-1 at half-time when the game was suspended and fans were told to remain in the King Baudouin Stadium "until security permits them to leave".

Image: Swedish fans after learning that the game has been abandoned due to a terrorist attack

Fans chanted "All together, All together," with thousands from both sides also shouting "Sweden, Sweden!" as they waited inside Belgium's national stadium. The 35,000 supporters were eventually allowed to leave in groups just after midnight local time.

Image: A shooting in Brussels led to Monday's Euro 2024 qualifier being abandoned

After the game, Sweden coach Janne Andersson confirmed they were told about the incident at half-time and decided not to continue with the match. He said: "Everyone was very sad and all the players agreed not to continue with the match."

Image: Supporters turned their mobile phone lights on at half-time

Manchester United and Sweden defender Victor Lindelof added: "We discussed the remainder of the match with the team and the Belgians. The conclusion was not to play anymore. The most important thing is that the supporters are safe now."

A post from the Swedish FA on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, read: "Keep calm and take care of each other. Our thoughts go out to all the relatives of those affected in Brussels."

Image: The Euro 2024 qualifier was abandoned at half-time

The Belgian national FA also wrote: "Our thoughts are with all those affected."