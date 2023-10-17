Belgium vs Sweden: Man suspected of killing two Swedish people before abandoned Euro 2024 qualifier shot dead

A man suspected of shooting two Swedish people dead before Monday's Euro 2024 qualifier between Belgium and Sweden in Brussels has died.

This is after he was shot and arrested by Police in a cafe in Brussels this morning.

Image: The Euro 2024 qualifier between Belgium and Sweden at the King Baudouin Stadium was abandoned at half-time

The match was abandoned at half-time by UEFA after the incident which is being described by Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo as a "brutal terrorist attack".

The two people killed were Swedish - and a third person was wounded in the attack.

Belgian authorities have raised the terror alert to its highest level in the capital.

Image: Swedish fans at the King Baudouin Stadium on Monday night

"Last night three people left for what was supposed to be a wonderful soccer party," De Croo said.

Image: Fans were kept inside the King Baudouin Stadium until just after midnight local time

"The perpetrator targeted specifically Swedish supporters who were in Brussels to attend a Red Devils soccer match. Two Swedish compatriots passed away. A third person is recovering from severe injuries," De Croo said.

The shooting took place around 45 minutes before kick-off and three miles (5km) from the stadium.

Image: A map showing the location of the shooting and the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels

The score was 1-1 at half-time when the game was suspended and fans were told to remain in the King Baudouin Stadium "until security permits them to leave".

Image: Swedish fans after learning that the game has been abandoned due to a terrorist attack

Fans chanted "All together, All together," with thousands from both sides also shouting "Sweden, Sweden!" as they waited inside Belgium's national stadium. The 35,000 supporters were eventually allowed to leave in groups just after midnight local time.

Image: A shooting in Brussels led to Monday's Euro 2024 qualifier being abandoned

After the game, Sweden coach Janne Andersson confirmed they were told about the incident at half-time and decided not to continue with the match. He said: "Everyone was very sad and all the players agreed not to continue with the match."

Image: Supporters turned their mobile phone lights on at half-time

Manchester United and Sweden defender Victor Lindelof added: "We discussed the remainder of the match with the team and the Belgians. The conclusion was not to play anymore. The most important thing is that the supporters are safe now."

A post from the Swedish FA on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, read: "Keep calm and take care of each other. Our thoughts go out to all the relatives of those affected in Brussels."

Image: The Euro 2024 qualifier was abandoned at half-time

The Belgian national FA also wrote: "Our thoughts are with all those affected."

From Brussels: How police apprehended terror suspect

Sky News' Adam Parsons:

"From our understanding he was on a bus, he was recognised and there was some kind of confrontation.

"He fled from the bus and went towards a cafe, which is where police arrested him, stopped him and took a weapon off him.

"The Belgian police have launched a huge operation. The threat level in the city has been raised to its maximum. The border with France has been tightened.

"It was a very nervous experience for them [at the stadium for the Belgium-Sweden game] and for everyone in the city a night of anxiety."