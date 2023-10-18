Sandro Tonali: Newcastle midfielder facing ban from football for betting

Sandro Tonali yesterday admitted to making bets on AC Milan to win games, in a hearing at the Italian Federation; Newcastle midfielder was one of the players named in an Italian football betting probe last week; SSN understands Newcastle are shocked and surprised at the revelations

Sandro Tonali faces a lengthy ban from football after admitting to betting on AC Milan matches while a player at the Italian club, according to Sky in Italy.

The Newcastle midfielder admitted on Tuesday to making bets on Milan to win games, in a hearing at the Italian Federation in Turin.

Sky Sports News understands Newcastle are shocked and surprised at the revelations, but are for now making no comment.

Tonali, 23, was one of the players named in an Italian football betting probe last week, and was withdrawn from the senior men's squad for last night's defeat to England.

Sky Sports News understands that at his hearing on Tuesday he admitted to betting on matches - both in which he played and didn't play - for Milan to win.

According to FIFA Code 26, conduct such as this can see players face up to a three-year ban from worldwide football.

Tonali is likely to face a lesser, but still lengthy ban for his help with the investigation - and for admitting his guilt.

On Tuesday Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli, the first player named in the probe, was served a seven-month ban for betting on football. He self-reported himself, while Tonali did not.

Fagioli had five months of a one-year ban suspended and was fined 12,500 euros (£10,848), while he agreed to a therapy plan of at least six months to tackle his gambling problem, the FIGC announced.

In a statement on its website, the governing body said the 22-year-old violated the rule "that prohibits betting on football events organised by FIGC, UEFA and FIFA".

Tonali, who signed for Newcastle for £55m from Milan in the summer, is expected back in Newcastle on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Tonali's agent admitted the player had a gambling problem and said he faces the biggest challenge of his career.

Newcastle face Crystal Palace at home on Saturday.