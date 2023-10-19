Hearts vs Celtic: Steven Naismith backs decision to reduce away tickets for Scottish Premiership match

Hearts boss Steven Naismith has backed the decision to slash Celtic's away allocation for their Scottish Premiership match, saying: "We need to look after our fans".

Celtic head to Tynecastle on Sunday - live on Sky Sports - but have only been handed 576 tickets after a further reduction handed down by Hearts.

The champions had seen their away allocation reduced to 1,264 in recent seasons - despite it previously having been 3,500 - but the latest decision will cut the number of Celtic supporters travelling to Hearts by more than half.

Brendan Rodgers has expressed his disappointment with the situation but speaking to Sky Sports, Naismith said: "Celtic will have their view, just like we have our view with what we get when we go to away grounds.

"Over the last five or six years, the momentum has been building for the club in general, whether that be with the new stand being built, the backing the club have got or the foundation of the fans taking control of the club.

"All the optimism comes with creating a bigger following and, first and foremost, we need to look after our fans and give them the opportunity to support us.

"As a country, we can look around at other leagues and see the way things are done. There are so many aspects of the game in Scotland that we can improve.

"But every club is looking out for themselves and rightly so, to give their fans the best opportunity to watch their team."

Celtic have also offered reduced ticket allocations to away fans visiting Parkhead, with Hearts given just 762 seats - of which only 150 did not have a restricted view - for their game in March.

Celtic Park has a capacity of over 60,000 seats, whereas Tynecastle is more than three times smaller.

Naismith is preparing to take his side into a daunting period of the season, with Hearts taking on Rangers at Ibrox a week after welcoming Celtic to Tynecastle.

Hearts then host Livingston before a rematch with Rangers in the Viaplay Cup semi-final at Hampden Park, but Naismith is relishing the challenge.

Hearts' awkward autumn Celtic (H) - Scottish Premiership, Sunday October 22, kick-off 2.15pm, live on Sky Sports

- Scottish Premiership, Sunday October 22, kick-off 2.15pm, live on Sky Sports Rangers (A) - Scottish Premiership, Sunday October 29, kick-off 3pm

- Scottish Premiership, Sunday October 29, kick-off 3pm Livingston (H) - Scottish Premiership, Wednesday November 1, kick-off 7.45pm

- Scottish Premiership, Wednesday November 1, kick-off 7.45pm Rangers (N) - Viaplay Cup semi-final, Sunday November 5, kick-off 3pm

"You're testing yourself against some of the teams that are going to be challenging for the league," he said. "They're inevitably tough games and the approach is different, in terms of how much you're going to have the ball.

"They're fantastic games to play in and we've got a cup semi-final. As a club, that's where we want to be.

"It'll be an intense month but it's one you want to be involved in."

But Naismith's immediate focus will be on getting the better of Celtic, who are already seven points clear at the top of the table after just eight games.

The former Scotland forward said: "A key thing for us is how you start games. It's about bringing the fans with you and showing you are up for the game ahead.

"Celtic have changed over the summer and their start to the season may not have been as a gelled unit, as in previous years, but now you're starting to see the quality they have.

"It'll be a tough game but in every game at Tynecastle, we want to show we're as much an attacking threat as the opposition.

"We work on what we want to do to create opportunities, but you have to respect the opposition as they have players that can cause you problems."

