Rochdale's head groundsman Joshua Haigh given six-week suspension for racial abuse towards broadcaster

Rochdale's head groundsman Joshua Haigh has been suspended for six weeks by the FA for racial abuse towards a broadcaster earlier this year.

The incident took place on February 21 when Rochdale played Stockport County in League Two.

Haigh, who had denied the charge against him, was found guilty of an "aggravated breach" of FA Rule E3 because his conduct included a reference - whether expressed or implied - to race and/or colour.

An FA statement read: "Rochdale's head groundsman, Joshua Haigh, has been sanctioned for breaching FA Rule E3 at their EFL League Two game against Stockport County on Tuesday 21 February.

"It was alleged that his conduct towards a member of the media at the game was abusive and/or insulting and/or improper contrary to Rule E3.1. It was further alleged that this constituted an "aggravated breach", which is defined in FA Rule E3.2, as it included a reference - whether express or implied - to race and/or colour.

"Joshua Haigh denied the charge against him, but it was found proven by an independent Regulatory Commission following a subsequent hearing.

"The Regulatory Commission imposed a suspension from all football and football-related activity for six weeks, which includes a ground/stadium suspension for the matchday of any Rochdale fixture during that time, face-to-face education and a warning as to his future conduct."