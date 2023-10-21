Rangers and Hibs condemn graffiti mocking Ibrox disaster and Queen’s death

Sky Sports has seen images from the away end at Ibrox but have taken the decision to not share them due to the offensive nature of the graffiti and stickers which also show support for the IRA; Rangers beat Hibs 4-0 at Ibrox on Saturday in manager Philippe Clement's first game in charge.

Rangers and Hibernian have condemned graffiti mocking the Ibrox disaster and the late Queen Elizabeth II in the away end of the Glasgow club's stadium.

Rangers beat Hibs 4-0 at Ibrox on Saturday in manager Philippe Clement's first game in charge.

Sky Sports has seen images from the away end at Ibrox but have taken the decision to not share them due to the offensive nature of the graffiti and stickers which also show support for the IRA.

A Rangers spokesperson said: "Rangers condemns in the strongest possible terms the graffiti and stickers left by a section of the Hibernian supporters at Ibrox this afternoon.

"The Ibrox Disaster remains the darkest day in our club's history, and continues to affect a number families to this day. The mocking and celebration of such an event is outrageous, and has no place in any football stadium or society as a whole.

"Rangers will be pleased to work with Hibernian to identify those responsible."

A Hibernian FC spokesperson said: "Hibernian FC is aware of the intolerable graffiti and stickers found in the away end at Ibrox today and condemns the behaviour of the individuals that were involved.

"The club will work with Rangers to identify those responsible and will take the most serious action possible against anyone involved.

"If any Hibernian FC supporter has any information that could assist the club to help identify these individuals, they should contact club@hibernianfc.co.uk and the information provided will be dealt with in the strictest of confidence."