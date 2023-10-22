Manchester City condemn offensive chants about Sir Bobby Charlton and appeal for information

Manchester City told Sky Sports News: "We are thankful to those who have already come forward to report this matter, and we continue to appeal for any information that can help us identify the individuals involved so that we can take the appropriate action to issue banning orders."

Manchester City are appealing for information after some fans allegedly sang offensive chants about Sir Bobby Charlton, who died on Saturday morning aged 86.

In a statement to Sky Sports News, Manchester City said they are extremely disappointed to have learned of reports of offensive chanting from a small number of individuals about Sir Bobby in some of the concourses of Etihad Stadium during half-time of Saturday's Premier League game with Brighton.

"The club condemns these chants in the strongest terms, and apologises unreservedly to the family and friends of Sir Bobby, and to all those at Manchester United," the club said in a statement to Sky Sports News.

"On this day of all days, when the stadium stood to pay tribute to our own legend in Francis Lee, Manchester City supporters should understand and appreciate as keenly as anyone the need for respect in our game.

"Our security team are studying CCTV footage of the concourse areas. We are thankful to those who have already come forward to report this matter, and we continue to appeal for any information that can help us identify the individuals involved, so that we can take the appropriate action to issue banning orders.

"Fans who see or hear abusive behaviour are encouraged to text 0770 0151 894 to make our dedicated security team aware of what they have witnessed."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gary Neville pays tribute to Manchester United and England legend Sir Bobby Charlton after he died aged 86 on Saturday.

Charlton is regarded as one of Manchester United's greatest ever players, scoring 249 goals in 758 appearances between 1956 and 1973. He won the European Cup with United in 1968, as well as three First Division titles.

The 1966 World Cup winner earned 106 caps for England, scoring 49 times, a goalscoring record which he held from 1970 to 2015.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag and long serving midfielder Scott McTominay paid tribute to Sir Bobby Charlton ahead of their match against Sheffield United.

City head to Old Trafford next weekend for the first Manchester derby of the season, and Pep Guardiola said that the club plan to play their part in the tributes to Sir Bobby.

"Next week when we go to Old Trafford and we will be present to make a tribute," Guardiola said.

"I love this country for many things, but one of the things is how they take care of legends. They are part of the club, they travel and represent."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ahead of his side' clash with Sheffield United, Bruno Fernandes lays a wreath in honour of Sir Bobby Charlton after the Manchester United and England legend died aged 86.

Manchester United wore black armbands during Saturday's match against Sheffield United.

Club captain Bruno Fernandes laid a wreath in the centre circle as a minute's applause was held before kick-off in the Premier League match at Bramall Lane.