Sir Bobby Charlton: Police charge 17-year-old boy over offensive chants at Man City game

Seventeen-year-old boy - who cannot be named for legal reasons - has been charged with a public order offence and will appear at court next month; offensive chants about Man Utd legend Sir Bobby Charlton, who died last week, were heard at Man City's home game against Brighton

Police have charged a 17-year-old boy after offensive chants about the death of Sir Bobby Charlton were heard at a Manchester City home game.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been bailed on the condition he does not attend any regulated football matches.

He has been charged with a public order offence and is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Youth Court on Monday November 13.

Officers added that a 14-year-old boy, who was voluntarily interviewed in connection with the incident, will be "dealt with out of court".

It comes after a small number of fans were filmed on a concourse at City's Etihad Stadium allegedly singing about the death of the England and Manchester United player.

City manager Pep Guardiola condemned the chanting during a news conference on Friday, saying: "They don't represent us. Alcohol makes bad things in people.

"[City ambassador] Mike Summerbee went to Old Trafford to sign the book [of condolence for Sir Bobby], he represents us."

Guardiola added: "We have huge respect for Manchester United, especially for the icon of Sir Bobby Charlton. We will be part of the condolences, to Man Utd and English football."

City earlier said they had identified and banned two fans for "vile" chants about the death of Charlton.

The death of the United and England legend was announced at 4pm last Saturday - midway though City's 2-1 win over Brighton at the Etihad.