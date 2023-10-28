Gillingham confirm lifetime ban for supporter after Newport's Omar Bogle subjected to abuse

Omar Bogle was racially abused by a fan while celebrating a goal during Saturday's League Two game at Priestfield Stadium; EFL confirms that individual has been identified and arrested

Gillingham say they have issued a lifetime ban to an individual who racially abused Newport player Omar Bogle during Saturday’s League Two game.

Footage of an incident where a Gillingham supporter made a racist gesture towards the striker as he celebrated emerged during the match at Priestfield Stadium.

Bogle scored two penalties in a 2-0 away win for Newport.

Gillingham director of operations Joe Comper posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: "Disgusting from one individual in the Rainham End.

"Arrested, and a lifetime ban from Priestfield issued. Can't thank the large number of fans from around the stadium who are clearly as enraged as us. We really appreciate your support."

Newport also said on X: "Newport County is extremely disappointed with the racist gesture made to striker Omar Bogle by a Gillingham supporter during today's League Two fixture at Priestfield Stadium.

"Newport County abhors any forms of racism, prejudice or discrimination and has a zero-tolerance policy towards incidence of such nature.

"The EFL has confirmed that the individual has been identified and arrested."

Sky Sports News has contacted Kent Police for confirmation the person was arrested.

Anti-discrimination body Kick It Out described the abuse as "disgusting".

They said in a statement: "We are aware of the disgusting abuse from a fan directed towards Newport forward Omar Bogle during Saturday's League Two match at Gillingham.

"There is absolutely no room for so-called supporters like this in football and offences such as this should be met with the strongest possible punishments.

"We send our support to Omar and remind fans that discriminatory behaviour will not be tolerated. If you see it or hear it, report it."

Asked about the supporter incident after the game, Newport boss Graham Coughlan said: "It has no place in the game. But, I've got to say that, having competed against Gillingham for years, I don't think that's representative of this football club. It's a minority and these people don't represent the club or the fans."

Gillingham interim boss Keith Millen added: "It's disgusting. It's not acceptable. As a club we don't accept it, it's wrong. It involved one person in a crowd, and thankfully the club have identified him and acted quickly. I feel sorry for the rest of the Gillingham fans as there are a lot of really good supporters here."