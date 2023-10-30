The former Spanish federation president was suspended from football for 90 days by FIFA on August 26 to protect an investigation into his behaviour at the Women's World Cup final and he later resigned; Rubiales is under criminal investigation in Spain. He denies any wrongdoing

Luis Rubiales: Former Spanish Football Association president banned from all football-related activities for three years

Former Spanish Football Association president Luis Rubiales has been banned from all football-related activities for three years.

The former Spanish federation president was suspended from football for 90 days by FIFA on August 26 to protect an investigation into his behaviour at the Women's World Cup final.

Rubiales kissed Spain player Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the awards ceremony in Sydney on August 20. He also grabbed his crotch to celebrate Spain's 1-0 victory over England and carried Spain player Athenea del Castillo over his shoulder during the post-match celebrations.

While Rubiales initially attempted to carry on in his role, he subsequently resigned as the Spanish federation president and a UEFA vice president last month, and has now been punished for a breach of article 13 of the FIFA disciplinary code.

Spain international Hermoso had earlier filed a legal complaint over the kiss.

Rubiales is under criminal investigation in Spain. He denies any wrongdoing.

FIFA did not publish details of the verdict reached by its disciplinary committee judges.

FIFA added in a statement: "Mr Rubiales has been notified of the terms of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee's decision today. In accordance with the relevant provisions of the FIFA Disciplinary Code.

"He has 10 days in which to request a motivated decision, which, if requested, would subsequently be published on legal.fifa.com. The decision remains subject to a possible appeal before the FIFA Appeal Committee.

"FIFA reiterates its absolute commitment to respecting and protecting the integrity of all people and ensuring that the basic rules of decent conduct are upheld."