Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri calls for fans to raise £2m to save the club from three-window transfer ban

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri has called on fans to raise £2m in order to save the club from falling into a multi-window transfer embargo.

The Owls chairman has also admitted players and staff at the Championship club may not get paid due to "cash-flow issues".

Chansiri said the outstanding HMRC debt has not yet been paid after the club were placed into a registration embargo by the EFL last week.

In an interview with the Sheffield Star, he said: "If 20,000 people gave £100 then it's £2m, and it'd be clear - so we can finish it.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United

"That would cover everything, HMRC and the wages. That would need to be done before November 10 if they don't want to pass the 30 days, but that means that there can be no next time - if we were to hit 30 days then we'll get a ban for three windows.

"Why would I need to play a game? If I don't pay my staff and they get mad with me then my club is going to be worse. If the staff don't get money, they don't do their job and the club is worse off. Why would I take the risk to make problems for my people? That is my last choice to do.

"You do not understand how important this club is to me and my family. I have been here nine years and it is a part of my life."

Last month, Chansiri hit out at Wednesday supporters, announcing he was no longer putting money into the club due to the poor treatment he received from the fanbase.

The businessman, who sacked promotion-winning manager Darren Moore in June over contract demands, said the "insults" he and his family had received had become "too much".

Image: Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri

"But from now, I will not put additional money into the club," he said. "If you say you are the owner and I am the custodian, then show me how to be the good owner and help save your club. You want me to leave but you want me to spend money?

"If you want me to leave, then show me how to run the club and invest the money before I do that.

"You have no right to ask me to leave. I am the one who saved the club and spent the money for the club, I am the one who needs to pay around £2m on average every month.

"Some fans need to have more respect for owners of clubs and not be so selfish, thinking of their own benefit without doing anything good to the club.

"This is not acceptable and as a result, I am not willing to inject more money while I am being treated unfairly by those fans."