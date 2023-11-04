Emma Hayes to leave Chelsea at the end of the season

Emma Hayes will leave Chelsea at the end of the season, the WSL club have announced.

Chelsea say Hayes is departing "to pursue a new opportunity outside of the WSL and club football".

The announcement was made shortly after Hayes' Chelsea team won 6-0 at Aston Villa to return to the top of the WSL table.

Under her leadership, Chelsea have won six FA WSL titles, five Women's FA Cups, two FA Women's League Cups, one FA Women's Spring Series trophy and one FA Women's Community Shield.

Hayes also guided the team to a historic double on two occasions and achieved one domestic treble.

Chelsea co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley said: "Emma has been one of the biggest drivers of change in women's football. Her achievements at Chelsea are unrivalled and will live in the club's history forever.

"Given everything she has contributed to Chelsea in over a decade with the club, and the legacy she leaves behind, we would never stand in her way when she felt it was the right time to pursue a new challenge.

"We are pleased that she will remain with the club for the remainder of the season to give us the time to identify her successor.

"There will be plenty of time to celebrate Emma's many achievements at the club and to give her the farewell she deserves, but for now, as she always has been, Emma will be solely focused on making this season as successful as possible for Chelsea."

Image: Chelsea beat Aston Villa 6-0 on Saturday

Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly and co-controlling owner Behdad Eghbali added: "Emma's contribution to Chelsea cannot be understated. She has been a pioneer in women's football and is hugely respected within the game. We look forward to continuing to work together over the coming months."