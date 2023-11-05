WSL round-up: Liverpool claim late win over Leicester while Everton snatch point at Tottenham

Marie Hobinger's late goal earned Liverpool a 2-1 win over Leicester and moved them to within three points of the top of the WSL.

After starting the season with back-to-back wins, Liverpool had picked up just a point from their last two WSL encounters, but returned to winning ways against Leicester, who are now without a victory in three league games.

Supporters at Prenton Park were treated to some brilliant goals, the first of which was Melissa Lawley's powerful effort into the roof of the net that put Liverpool ahead just after half-time.

But Leicester were level less than 10 minutes later thanks to Missy Goodwin, who squeezed her shot past Rachael Laws from a tight angle.

Hobinger's goal may not have been as visually impressive but it was the game-winner. Mia Enderby's cut-back found the Austria international, who shot past Janina Leitzig to restore Liverpool's lead with six minutes remaining.

Deanne Rose came close to scoring a late equaliser for Leicester when her cross almost beat Laws but Liverpool held on for the three points.

Everton claim late point at Spurs

Image: Aurora Galli (left) celebrates her late equaliser with Martina Piemonte

Aurora Galli late penalty saw Everton claim a 1-1 draw at Tottenham and bring an end to the north London side's three-game winning run in the WSL.

Spurs' impressive early-season form meant they would move into second - just one point behind leaders Chelsea - with a win, and they will be frustrated not to have done so after dominating Everton.

The hosts went in front just before half-time when Grace Clinton headed Drew Spence's cross past Courtney Brosnan but they were unable to add to their advantage, with the Everton goalkeeper denying Jessica Naz and Martha Thomas.

Everton then made Spurs pay for not turning their control of the game into goals when Galli scored from the spot in the 85th minute.

Spurs may have failed to collect a fourth consecutive win but their form is in stark contrast to last season's struggles, with Robert Vilahamn's side just eight points off last year's total after just five games.

Everton are just four points above bottom side Aston Villa but have taken four points from their last three games following back-to-back defeats at the start of the campaign.