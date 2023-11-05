Manchester City manager Gareth Taylor on Jonas Eidevall's touchline antics: "That is always the same with him because he is constantly at the fourth official and I think it is bullying. I am protecting the fourth official but that's not my job."

Arsenal Women head coach Jonas Eidevall accused of 'bullying' fourth official by Manchester City boss Gareth Taylor

Manchester City Women manager Gareth Taylor has accused Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall of "bullying" the fourth official during their Women's Super League match on Sunday.

The comments came after Stina Blackstenius scored a late winner as Arsenal handed City their first defeat of the domestic season by beating them 2-1 at the Mangata Pay UK Stadium.

Taylor was involved in some heated exchanges with the Gunners boss on the touchline during the match.

He said he was "protecting" official Melissa Burgin because of Eidevall's behaviour.

"That is always the same with him because he is constantly at the fourth official and I think it is bullying," said Taylor in an interview with the BBC.

"I am protecting the fourth official but that's not my job. I can just see that he gets away with it all the time."

Arsenal did not wish to comment on Taylor's remarks when approached by Sky Sports News.

Image: Arsenal won the game thanks to a late winner from Stina Blackstenius

Blackstenius put the Gunners back ahead with an 87th-minute finish, capitalising on a misjudgement by Khiara Keating as the City goalkeeper came out to try to deal with a ball forward from Katie McCabe.

The Gunners had opened the scoring through Steph Catley just before the quarter-hour mark, then seen Keating save a Kim Little penalty - awarded following a foul by the teenage keeper on Cloe Lacasse - soon after, before Chloe Kelly brought things level in the 72nd minute.

The result means Eidevall's Arsenal join Taylor's City on 10 points from five games, three behind leaders Chelsea.

Gunners' head coach Eidevall did not speak about his interactions with the officials in his post-match remarks.