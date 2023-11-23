Matt Smith interview: How the Salford striker is topping national goal charts in the season of his career

"It's really pleasing, but I'm not focused on numbers at this moment in time," said Matt Smith, speaking after his double in Salford's 4-2 win over Crewe last month.

The goals had taken him to eight in 15 games in all competitions for the season; an average of more than one goal every other game was one of the best returns of his career, just two months into the campaign.

He laughs as he is asked whether the response was just out of modesty. "Not at all!

"I came to Salford nearly two years ago with the aim to get the club promoted. It's just about having a relentless mindset to try and make that happen.

"Whether we get promoted and I score one goal or 20, I just want to see the club get to the next division."

Having now contributed 15 goals and two assists in 23 games, Smith would have every right to blow his own trumpet if he wanted to.

His return of 14 League Two goals is the best league return of any player in the top four divisions at present and, with eight of those having been scored with his head, he now tops the charts for the most headed goals of any player in the top four divisions with 37.

In 2014/15, the 34-year-old scored 19 in 40 games across spells at Leeds, Fulham and Bristol City. If he scores five more this term, he will reach the magic milestone of 20 for the first time in his senior career.

The tally was already impressive, but looks even better when you factor in that he is seven months away from turning 35.

"For me, age is a little bit different in the sense that I'm as slow now at 34 as I was at 24!" he says.

"I've got no pace to lose, which is where you see the demise of a lot of players as they get older and the body loses its function a little bit.

"I'm in the same shape I was probably 10 years ago, so if anything, I'm just probably that bit more experienced and have that bit more nous about me that I try to use to the best of my ability.

"Trying to break a PB at 34 probably surprises some, but it would be nice to try and break that personal record for sure. I've always been a 12-15 goal a season striker, so to get past the 20 mark would be really pleasing."

The 6ft 6" striker says he has mixed feelings about the stereotype that players his size are often purely one-dimensional target men when asked if he is pleased to be proving otherwise.

Image: Smith was named Sky Bet League Two Player of the Month for October

"I can understand the stereotype. For me personally, it's understanding what I can do versus what I can't do and playing to my strengths.

"The team does adopt a certain way of playing when I'm in the side, as previous sides have, but recognising what I can do is as important as anything. For me, that is getting on the end of crosses and so making sure I'm available in the box at all times.

"I'm not going to be running the channels or doing that side of the game as well as most of the other lads, so if I can contribute goals in other ways in different ways other than just standing up at the back post, it's a good feeling."

By moving back up north last January, Smith left his familiar hunting ground in the Championship to drop down to League Two for the first time since a loan move to Macclesfield Town in March 2012.

Being closer to his family again was at the heart of that decision and he admits he feels more settled than ever, particularly given he now has important responsibilities away from football.

"My son was born on the day of my Salford debut, so I've been a dad for nearly two years now, which has been definitely the most rewarding thing in my life," he adds.

"I'd been on the merry-go-round of London for a long time, so I've traded in the coffee shops of the Kings Road for the soft play of Altrincham, but I've enjoyed it more than anything."

Aside from his family, some of the principle benefactors of his move have been the former Manchester United players that make up the majority of the club's ownership, who he holds in high esteem.

"Every week you certainly see Nicky [Butt], Ryan [Giggs], Scholesy [Paul Scholes] and, from time to time, Gary Neville. Since I've walked through the door they've welcomed me with open arms and have been super engaging.

"One thing stands out to me is their passion and desire to take the club forward. They really want the club to do well and they are trying to do it in the right way. The journey the club has been on, certainly with the promotions from the depths of non-league to where they are now has been a testament to that hard work.

"You see clubs attempt to do it by chucking a load of resources at it and hoping it sticks, but that's often not how it works. It takes something different, a little bit of special sauce that's different to that.

"They have been doing that in abundance and trying to get the club to League One is now the next challenge. Last season we delivered the club's biggest EFL points return in history and scored the most goals. Those are pleasing milestones that show the club is moving in the right direction."

Last season, Salford came within minutes of reaching the League Two play-off final.

Smith scored the winner against Stockport in the semi-final first leg at the Peninsula Stadium and Stevie Mallan's 112th-minute goal in the second leg looked to have sealed a place at Wembley, before Jack Stretton equalised within three minutes and the Ammies lost 3-1 in the subsequent shootout.

"It was probably the lowest I've felt in my career," says Smith. "To be about five minutes from a Wembley final [and then miss out] was a sucker-punch, to say the least.

"It's a bit of a cliche, but we can use it as fuel to go one better this season. If we can bypass the play-offs then all the better, but if we do end up in the play-offs, I don't want to feel like that again because it's an awful, awful feeling.

Salford's next five League Two fixtures MK Dons (h) - November 25, 3pm

Stockport (a) - November 28, 7.45pm

Bradford (a) - December 9, 3pm

AFC Wimbledon (h) - December 16, 3pm

Colchester (a) - December 22, 7.45pm

"This squad is certainly capable of top seven - the aim has to be fighting for something at the end of the season. We have to see that as the goal; anything less would be selling ourselves short.

"I definitely look at the squad and think 'why shouldn't we?' But there will be plenty of other teams thinking the same and every season there's a team you think that should be there that aren't. We've got to make sure we stick to our principles."

Salford sit 15th in the League Two standings ahead of Saturday's visit of MK Dons, eight points off the top seven and with just one win since October 7.

They certainly need to make sure Smith's toils do not go to waste as they attempt to arrest the slump and move into contention.