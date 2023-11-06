Liverpool write to Luton demanding answers over tragedy chanting during Sunday's draw at Kenilworth Road

Luton fans were condemned by the Football Association and former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher for chanting about the Hillsborough disaster during the 1-1 Premier League draw at Kenilworth Road on Sunday; Liverpool are understood to have since asked Luton for answers

Liverpool have written a letter to Luton Town asking what they are going to do about the tragedy chanting from their supporters on Sunday.

Luton fans were condemned by the Football Association and Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher on Super Sunday for chanting about the Hillsborough disaster during the 1-1 draw at Kenilworth Road.

Liverpool are understood to have since asked Luton for answers over whether they followed new Premier League guidance over tragedy chanting, which includes in-stadia action on the perpetrators and warnings over the tannoy, and what they are going to do about it next.

The Premier League announced stringent new measures on tragedy chanting ahead of the season along with the Crown Prosecution Service, with fans now facing the prospect of criminal prosecution as well as lifetime bans from stadia.

Liverpool have worked closely with supporters' groups from Manchester City and Manchester United in recent seasons to educate them on the Hillsborough tragedy and the hurt caused by such chanting, and they are also understood to have offered the same guidance to Luton and the club's supporters in the letter.

Luton have been contacted by Sky Sports News for comment.

Liverpool drew 1-1 with Luton in the Premier League on Sunday

The FA said: "We are aware of the tragedy chanting during yesterday's Premier League fixture between Luton Town and Liverpool, and we are seeking further observations from Luton Town and further detail from the police.

"We strongly condemn chanting of this nature and will continue to work closely with our stakeholders across the game, including the clubs, leagues, fan groups and the relevant authorities to proactively address the issue."

Former Liverpool defender Carragher had said on Sky Sports: "At the start of the season I was involved in something with supporters coming together about tragedy chanting. I've just heard that a couple of times in this game.

"As supporters you've got to have rivalry, there is no doubt. But we're better than that. All clubs have been guilty of that over the years at different times. But the world we live in right now, I think we're better than that."

After the Luton match, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp said he did not hear the chanting, which occurred while the game was still goalless shortly after half-time, but added: "Shame on everyone who said it."

Earlier this year, a Tottenham fan was banned from attending matches for three years and fined after making gestures mocking the Hillsborough tragedy during Spurs' trip to Liverpool in April.

Two months later, a man who wore a shirt at last season's FA Cup final in June which referenced the Hillsborough tragedy was issued with a four-year football banning order.

Ninety-seven football fans died as a result of a crush at an FA Cup semi-final match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Hillsborough in Sheffield on April 15, 1989.