Liam Manning: Bristol City appoint Oxford boss as new head coach 10 days after Nigel Pearson sacking

Bristol City have named Oxford United boss Liam Manning as their new head coach, 10 days after sacking Nigel Pearson.

Manning leaves Oxford second in League One only eight months and 29 games after joining the club in March.

The 39-year-old, who previously managed MK Dons, Belgian side FK Lommel and West Ham's U23s, will take charge of his first Bristol City game at second-bottom QPR on Saturday. Chris Hogg, who was his assistant at the Kassam Stadium, will join him at Ashton Gate.

City are 11th in the Championship following a 1-0 win over basement side Sheffield Wednesday last weekend.

The Robins' previous assistant manager Curtis Fleming, who joined the club under Pearson's reign and took charge of that victory against the Owls, has left the club with Manning's arrival.

Chairman Jon Lansdown told the club's official website: "As soon as we made the change Liam was our first choice and we are grateful to Oxford United for the extremely professional way they have approached the departure of someone who was doing a fantastic job for them.

"We are excited about the arrival of Liam and Chris and fulfilling the ambition we all have for the club with this talented and committed group of players."

Analysis: Inexperience but potential - much like Robins squad

Sky Sports' Ron Walker:

"There are no question marks about the direction Bristol City want to go in, for the moment at least, with the appointment of a manager like Liam Manning.

"He has made his name in coaching young, up-and-coming talent, even before he took a first-team job himself, during spells working at the Etihad Campus for the City Group and later with West Ham U23s.

"The Robins have plenty of players in that mould - arguably, seven who started against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

"But just as this is a big opportunity for Manning in his first Championship role, so it is uncharted territory for both he and his new employers.

"City have not reached the top six, which Jon Lansdown namechecked as his season target, since 2008. They were in League One more recently than in the Championship play-offs. This ship will take a bit of turning.

"And likewise, though Manning has shown promise in both his senior roles in English football, he was shown the door by MK Dons after having his best players sold and leaves Oxford after barely half a season in charge.

"The frustration of the Yellows' fans that they felt they were onto something good under his short leadership should ultimately prove a sign of optimism for the Robins, however.

"Maybe he is the one who can break the cycle."